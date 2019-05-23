Look: Mallory Edens, Daughter of Bucks Owner, Trolls Drake with Pusha T Shirt

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Mallory Edens just dropped the best Drake shade since "The Story of Adidon."

The daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens was seated next to Aaron Rodgers for Thursday night's Game 5 matchup against the Toronto Raptors in Milwaukee and wearing a sick, sick, sick Pusha T shirt.

Fiserv Forum also played Pusha T's music throughout the arena during pregame action, clearly choosing a side in the longstanding beef.

Not that we had any question which way they were leaning.

Drake, the Degrassi actor turned rapper turned global pop icon turned world's most boisterous Raptors fanboy/global ambassador, spent the previous two games in Toronto digging his OVO claws deep into the skin of the Bucks. When, of course, he was not using them to gently caress the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Drake's antics on the sideline became a show unto themselves in Games 3 and 4, clearly frustrating the Bucks and drawing criticism from coach Mike Budenholzer, who told reporters:

"I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game, a coach—I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court. I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realize. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Drake responded with a post on Instagram featuring the following: a picture of him celebrating the Raptors win, a crying face emoji, a salt shaker emoji and a shrug emoji.

For those who are bad at deciphering emoji language: Drake is saying the Bucks are just being whiny and salty because they lost, and he will likely continue his sideline trollery.

In fact, Drake even took things one step further after the game and changed his Instagram profile pic to Edens:

Mallory Edens took her shot on behalf of the Bucks on Thursday. Much like Pusha T, she sent an efficient message in as few words as possible.

Surgical summer, indeed.