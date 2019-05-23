Giannis Eligible for Largest Contract in NBA History After 2nd Straight All-NBA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before Game 3 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

It's a good time to be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could win his first NBA MVP award this season and is now eligible to sign the largest contract extension in league history.

After the Milwaukee Bucks star was named to his second consecutive All-NBA First Team Thursday, ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out what this means if he decides to re-sign:

Per Spotrac, Russell Westbrook's $206.8 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder is currently the largest deal in the NBA. 

Whispers about Antetokounmpo's future have been ongoing prior to the start of this season. 

One former NBA general manager told HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy in September he "would bet everything I own" Antetokounmpo leaves the Bucks, either by forcing a trade or when his current deal expires after the 2020-21 season. 

A lot has changed in the eight months since the GM made those comments. The Bucks posted the NBA's best record during the regular season (60-22) and are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Raptors

The Bucks' success is going to force them to make some critical personnel decisions over the next 12 months. In addition to Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton can opt out of his deal this summer and Nikola Mirotic will be an unrestricted free agent when this season ends. 

Head coach Mike Budenholzer implemented a system that unlocked more of Antetokounmpo's potential. The 24-year-old could become the first Milwaukee player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1971-72 to be named NBA MVP after averaging a career high 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. 

