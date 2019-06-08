USA Women's Soccer Roster 2019: Alex Morgan and Top Players on USWNT Squad

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe are among the veterans named in Jill Ellis' squad of 23 US women's national team players for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

The trio are included among 12 returning players from the 2015 World Cup as the USA look to defend their title and win the tournament for the fourth time.

The World Cup will run from June 7 to July 7, with the Americans opening their campaign against Thailand on June 11. They'll play Chile on June 16 and Sweden on June 20.

Here's Ellis' squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch, Ashlyn Harris, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Allie Long, Samantha Mewis

Forwards: Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe

The squad is packed with experience, with an average of 80 caps per player.

Eight players have represented the USWNT more than 100 times, including Lloyd with an astonishing 274 appearances for her country.

The 36-year-old is the only player in the squad who has previously played in three World Cups, though six players have been to two.

Aly Wagner, who played in the 2003 and 2007 tournaments, gave her insight into why Ellis was keen to name an experienced roster, per soccer reporter Jonathan Tannenwald:

The team should have plenty of firepower, too, with Lloyd and Morgan having scored more than 100 international goals apiece.

The latter reached that tally in a 5-3 win against Australia in April:

That match was the United States' first after they finished behind England on home soil in the SheBelieves Cup.

The team have responded well since and warmed up for the World Cup with five consecutive friendly victories.

In that time, they've scored 22 goals and not conceded since the Australia clash, picking up 6-0, 3-0, 5-0 and 3-0 wins over Belgium, South Africa, New Zealand and Mexico, respectively.

The USA have never finished worse than third at a World Cup, and based on the strength of their squad and their excellent preparations for this year's tournament, they're unlikely to break that run.