Juventus Sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax on 5-Year Contract

Juventus Sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax on 5-Year ContractJuly 18, 2019
Juventus have signed Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal.
The club announced the Dutchman's capture on Thursday:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
💡 LIGTS 🔛 | Matthijs de Ligt officially signs for Juventus! ✍️⚪⚫ https://t.co/dWhtEdSULz #TURNDELIGTON #LiveAhead https://t.co/1xrVIFqSBy
Juve confirmed they have snapped him up with a €75 million deal, with further additional costs of €10.5 million.
Football writer Adam Digby suggested the additional costs will be going to De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, but felt the structure of the deal was a shrewd move from the Italian giants:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Getting Ajax to agree to let #Juventus pay the fee for De Ligt over five years is good business. Meanwhile, those “additional costs” show that once again #ThePizzaManAlwaysGetsASlice
As for Ajax, they're among the most profitable clubs in Europe, per Dutch football writer Sjors van Veen:
Sjors van Veen @SjorsvVeen
Ajax have officially sold Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus for €75m. It means that the club has a positive transfer balance of €200m since the summer of 2014. Only Porto, Benfica, Monaco and Salzburg got more profit from transfers during this period. #good https://t.co/BSMjuPlmMQ
De Ligt, 19, has joined on the back of captaining Ajax to their first Eredivisie title since 2014.
He helped keep 24 clean sheets, scored seven goals and assisted four in 55 matches in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.
Despite his age, it's clear he's already a vocal leader on and off the pitch:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Reminder: Matthijs de Ligt is 19-years-old. This is beautiful 👌 https://t.co/GY9NmFZ7Cq
He played against Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final at age 17, and De Ligt has continued to impress since.
Last season, he stood out in the UEFA Champions League, helping Ajax knock out Real Madrid and Juventus on the way to the semi-finals.
Football statistician Dave O'Brien provided some insight into his performance against the latter as Ajax won 2-1 in Turin:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Matthijs de Ligt’s game by numbers vs. Juventus: 100% tackles won 10 clearances 3 aerials won 3 ball recoveries 1 goal Unbelievable talent. 🇳🇱🙌 https://t.co/xDWSe5brNJ
The Independent's Miguel Delaney was among the many admirers he won over during the course of the campaign:
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Trying to think of centre-halves in history so accomplished at the age of just 19. Tends to be a position where you notice them much later in age. De Ligt unreal. Bergomi? Baresi?
The centre-back is not only an accomplished defender, he's also technically adept, allowing him to carry the ball out from the back and into midfield with confidence.
De Ligt's arrival should help them tighten up further at the back, and he'll also have plenty to contribute when the team are in possession.
Juve conceded 30 goals last season. While it was the best defensive record in Serie A, it was their worst since the 2010-11 campaign, in which they finished seventh.
Andrea Barzagli retired this summer at 38, while Giorgio Chiellini will turn 35 on August 14, so De Ligt will be a welcome young defensive presence at the Allianz Stadium.
How Juve Won De Ligt Race 🔎
Italian champs sold him on a vision of a 'youthful' revamp