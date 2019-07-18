Juventus Sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax on 5-Year Contract

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus have signed Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal.

The club announced the Dutchman's capture on Thursday:

Juve confirmed they have snapped him up with a €75 million deal, with further additional costs of €10.5 million.

Football writer Adam Digby suggested the additional costs will be going to De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, but felt the structure of the deal was a shrewd move from the Italian giants:

As for Ajax, they're among the most profitable clubs in Europe, per Dutch football writer Sjors van Veen:

De Ligt, 19, has joined on the back of captaining Ajax to their first Eredivisie title since 2014.

He helped keep 24 clean sheets, scored seven goals and assisted four in 55 matches in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.

Despite his age, it's clear he's already a vocal leader on and off the pitch:

He played against Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final at age 17, and De Ligt has continued to impress since.

Last season, he stood out in the UEFA Champions League, helping Ajax knock out Real Madrid and Juventus on the way to the semi-finals.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien provided some insight into his performance against the latter as Ajax won 2-1 in Turin:

The Independent's Miguel Delaney was among the many admirers he won over during the course of the campaign:

The centre-back is not only an accomplished defender, he's also technically adept, allowing him to carry the ball out from the back and into midfield with confidence.

De Ligt's arrival should help them tighten up further at the back, and he'll also have plenty to contribute when the team are in possession.

Juve conceded 30 goals last season. While it was the best defensive record in Serie A, it was their worst since the 2010-11 campaign, in which they finished seventh.

Andrea Barzagli retired this summer at 38, while Giorgio Chiellini will turn 35 on August 14, so De Ligt will be a welcome young defensive presence at the Allianz Stadium.

