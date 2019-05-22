Redskins News: Reuben Foster Placed on IR After Tearing ACL; Jon Bostic Signed

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington placed linebacker Reuben Foster on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a torn ACL as organized team activities got underway Monday.

The team also signed former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jon Bostic.

Foster had to be carted off the field on Monday, via ABC 7's Scott Abraham:

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it was a non-contact injury that occurred as Foster was attempting to evade a teammate:

A first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017, Foster spent the first year-plus of his career with the San Francisco 49ers before being picked up by Washington last season.

During his stint in the Bay Area, Foster was arrested multiple times on charges of domestic violence as well as weapons possession. He was suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season after having been charged with a misdemeanor weapons charge (to which Foster pleaded no-contest) and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge (which was dropped).

San Francisco moved on from the linebacker after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in November 2018, and Washington later claimed him on waivers. He did not appear in any games for Washington last season after being placed on the commissioner's exempt list.

Last month, the NFL fined the 25-year-old two game checks after charges from the November 2018 arrest were dropped in January.

Foster is under contract through the 2020 campaign, though Washington will have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Meanwhile, Bostic will now join his sixth organization since entering the league in 2013. After being selected in the second round in 2013, he spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago Bears. He has been with a different franchise every year since.

Bostic, 28, recorded 73 tackles, five tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks in 16 games for the Steelers last season.