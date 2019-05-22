Report: NFL Competition Committee Given Power to Change Pass-Interference Replay

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell watched the NFL’s conference championship games on his phone while flying home from South Africa last weekend. Campbell was stunned officials chose not to penalize Robey-Coleman for flattening Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

National Football League owners reportedly voted to give the league's competition committee the ability to alter the instant-replay process to allow for challenges on pass interference inside the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the update Wednesday, noting the change means pass-interference calls "could become part of coaches challenge system."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

