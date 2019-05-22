Report: NFL Competition Committee Given Power to Change Pass-Interference Replay

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

National Football League owners reportedly voted to give the league's competition committee the ability to alter the instant-replay process to allow for challenges on pass interference inside the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the update Wednesday, noting the change means pass-interference calls "could become part of coaches challenge system."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

