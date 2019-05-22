Video: Fortnite x Jordan Jumpman Trailer, Nike Shoes, More in 9.10 Patch Notes

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Fortnite Battle Royale, which just concluded a partnership with John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, announced a new collaboration with Nike's Jordan Jumpman brand as part of its version 9.10 patch release Wednesday.

Epic Games released a trailer showcasing the various skins and other Jumpman items available, some of which can be unlocked through the new Downtown Drop LTM by Jordan:

Here's a closer look at all of the new options Fortnite players can cop from the Hang Time Bundle:

The smash-hit video game's ability to transcend the marketplace—it became the first title to allow cross-platform play between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September—has allowed it to remain one step ahead of competitors, despite the massive rise in battle royale releases.

Meanwhile, Epic also confirmed some minor gameplay changes in the 9.10 patch notes.

Hot spots were added with loot carriers that feature high-level weapons. The special locations, which will be marked in gold on the map, will feature between 12 and 16 carriers. They should be most useful in squads, when loot can sometimes be sparse when trying to fill out four loadouts.

Other notable changes included unvaulting the semi-automatic sniper rifle; reducing the availability of shadow bombs and the combat shotgun; and fixing a glitch that forced players to get stuck in mobility items, such as Ballers and hoverboards.

It also marked another patch with no alterations to the ammo capacity of the powerful drum gun, which made its return near the end of Season 8 despite criticism from the competitive community.