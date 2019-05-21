Orioles Pitching Staff Fastest to Give Up 100 Home Runs in MLB History

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles are putting together a forgettable 2019 so far, but they will forever be remembered in MLB history as the pitching staff fastest to allow 100 home runs in a single season.

Orioles starter David Hess gave up a three-run dinger to New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier on Tuesday night to mark No. 100. The fifth-inning home run was the third homer allowed by Hess in the game.

The Yankees beat Baltimore 11-4, dropping the Orioles to 15-33 on the season.

The three Yankees home runs brought Hess' total to 17 home runs allowed on the season. Entering the contest, the 25-year-old was tied for the league lead in most home runs allowed, and rotation-mate Dylan Bundy is not too far behind with 11.

The Orioles' current starting rotation—rounded out by Andrew Cashner, Dan Straily and John Means—is responsible for 53 of the 100 homers conceded. Alex Cobb, on the injured list with a back strain, has accounted for nine.

Baltimore began the 2019 campaign by allowing at least one home run in 16 consecutive games, according to Forbes' Todd Karpovich.

"I haven't seen this many [homers] in a short amount of time," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters on April 15. "But yeah, I think we just continue to stay behind our guys, We continue to improve and try to get better. Continue to pitch to a plan and work on our location. Work on being unpredictable."

All due respect to the first-year skipper, but something will have to change quickly or else the remainder of his squad's season will be painfully predictable.