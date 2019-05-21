Hornets' Miles Bridges on NBA All-Rookie Snub: 'I Played Like Ass All Year'

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Honesty is the best policy.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was absent from the NBA's 2018-19 All-Rookie first and second teams, which were announced Tuesday afternoon, and the No. 12 overall selection gave a brutally honest explanation as to why.

"I didn't get snubbed," the 21-year-old tweeted. "I played like ass all year. I don't deserve to be on any team. Next year will be different."

The Michigan State product played in 80 games for the Hornets and averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.2 minutes. The highlight of his rookie campaign was his participation in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bridges has momentum to build on entering his sophomore season, as he moved into Charlotte's starting lineup after the All-Star break and logged 25 straight starts.

The Hornets narrowly missed the postseason at 39-43.