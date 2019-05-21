Hornets' Miles Bridges on NBA All-Rookie Snub: 'I Played Like Ass All Year'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 21, 2019

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7 : Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets looks to pass the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 7, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Honesty is the best policy. 

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was absent from the NBA's 2018-19 All-Rookie first and second teams, which were announced Tuesday afternoon, and the No. 12 overall selection gave a brutally honest explanation as to why. 

"I didn't get snubbed," the 21-year-old tweeted. "I played like ass all year. I don't deserve to be on any team. Next year will be different." 

The Michigan State product played in 80 games for the Hornets and averaged 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.2 minutes. The highlight of his rookie campaign was his participation in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Bridges has momentum to build on entering his sophomore season, as he moved into Charlotte's starting lineup after the All-Star break and logged 25 straight starts. 

The Hornets narrowly missed the postseason at 39-43. 

Related

    Magic and Jeanie Had Trust Issues

    Source: Fracture in their relationship stems from Magic offering more for AD than he communicated to Buss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic and Jeanie Had Trust Issues

    Source: Fracture in their relationship stems from Magic offering more for AD than he communicated to Buss

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Blazers Extend HC Terry Stotts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Blazers Extend HC Terry Stotts

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢

    Jonathan Wasserman ranks top 50 prospects after the draft combine

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    New NBA Draft Big Board 🔢

    Jonathan Wasserman ranks top 50 prospects after the draft combine

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams 🙌

    All five players named to the first team were the top five picks in last year's draft

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    NBA Announces All-Rookie Teams 🙌

    All five players named to the first team were the top five picks in last year's draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report