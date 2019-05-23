Early Favorites for the No. 1 Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 7

John Bazemore/Associated Press

In back-to-back NFL drafts, Oklahoma quarterbacks and reigning Heisman Trophy winners have gone No. 1 overall. We may not see another Sooner go No. 1 in the 2020 draft, but with guys like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert eligible, we may well see another signal-caller at the top.

No one will be surprised to see another quarterback go first overall, but there are players at other positions who will emerge as candidates.

This is an early list that will most likely change as the college season progresses—and someone is likely to emerge from seemingly out of nowhere, as Kyler Murray did in 2018. For now, these are the players who appear to be most likely to compete for the top spot in the 2020 draft. This is based on factors such as player potential, positional value and projected 2019 performance.