Matt Miller's Top 10 NFL Draft Prospects in 2020

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Justin Herbert had a tough decision to make in January 2019. Stay in college and get a chance to play with his brother, an incoming tight end recruit, while working on his game or head to the NFL where I believe he would have been the first quarterback drafted.

Herbert chose college, which is his right, but in doing so he may have opened himself up to questions from evaluators. Even before Herbert announced he would stay in school for his senior season, rumors had been stirring in the scouting community about his personality, which was often described as "weird." Herbert isn't a bad person—no one said that—but as one evaluator told me: "He's just kind of soft and aloof. Another year will hopefully toughen him up."

Herbert's on-field game leaves almost no questions. At 6'6" and expected to be around 240 pounds this season, Herbert has awesome size to go with his touch and accuracy. He's also a mobile quarterback with the ability to move in and out of the pocket to evade the rush.

These tools are the reason I believe had Herbert entered the 2019 draft, he would be a member of the New York Giants and Daniel Jones would have been a late first-round pick.

Herbert needs the next year to quiet his critics about his mental makeup, which his accuracy, arm talent and athleticism could quickly take care of.