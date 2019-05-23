Latest Rumors, Notes from NFL Offseason Workouts

5 of 8

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

One of the bigger questions in the NFC this offseason has been whether Aaron Rodgers fits with new head coach Matt LaFleur.

And there will be no breaks for Rodgers this time.

The quarterback wasn't at mandatory minicamp in each of the past three offseasons. But he is this year and admitted he doesn't have the full system down yet, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky:

"I've got to be honest, I don't know the whole offense yet. I've been studying it but the difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it — the minicamp, those two days, and then the two days [of OTAs] that we've had so far is not a great sample size to tell you everything about the offense. It's going to be different. It's going to look different formationally and the motions and some of the things that we're doing. But I think it's an offense that I can infuse creativity and put my stamp on.”

While Rodgers sounds like he's embracing it, there is little crossover between his last system and this new Sean McVay-esque look. He's familiar with it from playing in the NFC, of course, but Rodgers should see plenty of chances in the preseason to master the scheme.

Even before then, the continued reports about Rodgers' performance in a system he's still learning should be a highlight of the quiet months.