Latest Rumors, Notes from NFL Offseason Workouts

Latest Rumors, Notes from NFL Offseason WorkoutsMay 23, 2019
The floodgates that held back NFL rumors and notes have burst with the onset of organized team activities.
Rookie minicamps were one thing: every first-year player looked good in shorts without the big boys in town. The start of OTAs means 90-man rosters report for non-contact sessions, the rookies blend into the roster and coaching staffs start figuring things out.
And there is quite a bit to work through. Coaching changes, positional battles, injuries, even off-field contract situations—the flurry of buzz from 32 parts of the country can be tough to monitor.
Here are the most notable tidbits from around the league with OTAs unfolding, ranging from expectations for young players to injury updates and more.
Frank Ragnow Goes to Center in Detroit
The Detroit Lions are committed to helping quarterback Matthew Stafford rebound from a down year.
They drafted one of the tools to help in that area when they took Frank Ragnow in 2018's first round, though he spent most his rookie season at left guard—with only one of his 1,000-plus snaps coming elsewhere, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
That looks like it is changing, as Birkett reported Ragnow spent the first day of OTAs at center, and the O-lineman says being able to focus on one position is a positive.
"I can say that," Glasgow said. "I think that just the overall experience of playing and getting those starts and the snaps under my belt has kind of been something that's been particularly good for just my development."
The Lions have to do something, as last year's line makeup derailed the passing attack, and Stafford took 40 sacks. T.J. Lang is gone, so shuffling around the names and slotting a first-round pick at his natural spot seems like the smart way to go.
Zay Jones Adds Size Before Critical Season
The Buffalo Bills want more out of the weapons around second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who flashed talent last year but ended up needing to lead the team in rushing (631 yards).
To that end, the Bills signed receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown and running back Frank Gore (tight end Tyler Kroft, also a free-agent add, broke his foot in OTAs). Second-round pick Cody Ford should boost the offensive line, and three of the team's four top-100 selections went to the offensive side.
This was partially a response to Zay Jones' ho-hum development. The 2017 second-rounder scored seven times last year but only caught 56 of 102 passes. Jones, listed at 6'2", 200 pounds, is at OTAs hoping a bigger frame makes a difference.
Jones said, according to Chris Brown of the team's official website:
"I have been focusing on how I can maximize my frame and my body to be the best I can this year. I think it'll help in many aspects. My blocking, my play strength, endurance, stamina, prevention of injury. Nothing is guaranteed. Getting bigger and stronger doesn't guarantee anything, but it can only help you and give you a greater opportunity to be successful."
On paper, the Bills still need Jones to morph into a No. 1 capable of opening up the offense. It's more important than ever now that Allen is heading into his critical second year.
Reuben Foster Suffers Serious Setback
Torn ACLs have been an NFL offseason staple for years, as Trey Wingo pointed out, with the Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice suffering one in 2018. New England lost Julian Edelman the year prior, and Teddy Bridgewater went down in 2016.
Reuben Foster is the injured party for the Redskins this time, as he got hurt in the opening moments of his first OTA with the team and needed a cart to leave the field. ESPN's Adam Schefter specified Foster suffered a torn ACL.
That leaves the Redskins scrambling for answers at inside linebacker, a position they comfortably let Zach Brown walk from this offseason. Foster has elite potential, hence the front office's dice-roll on him last year after San Francisco waived him.
For the rest of the summer, an unexpected battle will unfold next to Mason Foster. Fifth-round rookie Cole Holcomb and 2018 sixth-rounder Shaun Dion Hamilton, among others, will fight to take Foster's critical spot in the heart of the defense.
Myles Garrett Cleared to Attack
Cleveland Browns coaches restricted Myles Garrett to just two pass-rushing moves last season. The result was a superb 13.5 sacks.
One has to wonder how many sacks the 2017 No. 1 overall pick could drum up without the restriction.
He is getting that freedom under new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
"He's seen what I can do with just those limited amount of moves as he pointed out to me. So I think I'll be able to surprise him this year," Garrett said of Wilks, according to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.
If Garrett is in OTAs thinking he can play even better if he's allowed to get to opposing passers however he chooses, the rest of the AFC North might have a problem.
Aaron Rodgers Still Digesting Matt LaFleur's System
One of the bigger questions in the NFC this offseason has been whether Aaron Rodgers fits with new head coach Matt LaFleur.
And there will be no breaks for Rodgers this time.
The quarterback wasn't at mandatory minicamp in each of the past three offseasons. But he is this year and admitted he doesn't have the full system down yet, according to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky:
"I've got to be honest, I don't know the whole offense yet. I've been studying it but the difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it — the minicamp, those two days, and then the two days [of OTAs] that we've had so far is not a great sample size to tell you everything about the offense. It's going to be different. It's going to look different formationally and the motions and some of the things that we're doing. But I think it's an offense that I can infuse creativity and put my stamp on.”
While Rodgers sounds like he's embracing it, there is little crossover between his last system and this new Sean McVay-esque look. He's familiar with it from playing in the NFC, of course, but Rodgers should see plenty of chances in the preseason to master the scheme.
Even before then, the continued reports about Rodgers' performance in a system he's still learning should be a highlight of the quiet months.
Carson Wentz Has No Injury Restrictions
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is the centerpiece of the team's hopes.
With Nick Foles in Jacksonville, there isn't a movie-esque fallback option anymore.
Wentz started last year on the bench and returned there after only playing in 11 contests. His 2017 ACL tear limited his mobility and game, even if he did throw for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also suffered a back injury at the end of 2018. In addition, he started this offseason by addressing criticism of his personality.
Eagles fans should be happy to hear that Wentz is back at camp with no limitations and no brace on his knee. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had reported Wentz would be ready for all duties.
With no restrictions comes the presumption Wentz is at 100 percent, which means full mobility to maneuver in the pocket or escape again too. Naturally, though, knees and backs are concerning injury areas, so Wentz is one to watch.
Cooper Kupp on the Mend
One of the more underappreciated injury comeback stories is unfolding for the Los Angeles Rams.
Cooper Kupp, a third-round pick in 2017, was a key cog in helping quarterback Jared Goff's turnaround under Sean McVay before the receiver went down in Week 10 with a season-ending ACL tear. Now he's on the way back, working individual drills during OTAs.
"I can't predict how I'm going to feel even a week from now," Kupp said, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. "But the way that things are going, I'm happy with the way that things are trending. Each week there's progress."
Despite only playing in eight games, Kupp finished tied for the team high with six touchdown catches. And as Thiry went on to point out, Goff's completion percentage dipped from 71 to 61 percent and the team's first-down percentage went from 47 to 38 percent without Kupp on the field.
It is easy to overlook Kupp's impact because of how well the Rams played. But he's a critical element of the offense's success, and that's even before taking into account the big unknown with Todd Gurley's knee and the fact that other teams plundered McVay's coaching staff.
Eli Manning Underwhelms During Potential Start to QB Battle
New York Giants OTAs have hardly started, and the reviews for Eli Manning have been of the not-so-great variety.
Though the Giants would never say it publicly, there is a quarterback battle going on between Manning and No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones.
Manning hasn't impressed much, as explained by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News: "Once the Giants started their full-team red zone period, Manning threw three passes out of the back of the end zone and had the fourth intercepted by Jabrill Peppers after a Sam Beal tip. Beal even said Manning was 'staring (the receiver) down.'"
Early-camp blues or something more?
It's hard to say with the Giants, the team that swore it wasn't trading Odell Beckham Jr. before doing so and then oddly signing Golden Tate. Or, recall, the team that benched Manning for a game a couple of seasons ago.
The Giants will surely swear up and down there isn't a battle. But if Manning trends downward and Jones trends upward, the Big Apple will make more noise than usual during the NFL's summer months. It will be much the same if both QBs take a downturn, given the criticisms from those who wanted to see the Giants replace Manning earlier and those who had negative thoughts about the Jones pick.