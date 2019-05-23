Playing Buyer or Seller with All 30 MLB Teams in Late May

0 of 30

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Major League Baseball only has one trade deadline this season, and it'll be here in a little over two months.

Rather than wait to see how the summer trading season plays out, we've predicted how MLB's 30 teams will split into buyers and sellers.

This mostly involved a straightforward look at where teams are now, as well as what needs contenders have to fill and trade chips pretenders have to offer. For teams on the bubble, it involved predicting whether they'll catch up to the competition in time to lean into contention.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.