Transfer Insight from Every Premier League Club

The summer transfer window is open and negotiations on new signings are underway, so we are taking an early peak into what is going on across the Premier League.

By calling on Bleacher Report sources from up and down the UK, we have been able to grab information on every side as they begin to think about how they will attack the new season.

Arsenal

Unai Emery had a rollercoaster first season in charge and now begins work on improving the squad as he aims to make at least three signings.

A replacement for Aaron Ramsey in midfield is crucial, while a centre-back and creative player are also high on the agenda. There are whispers beginning again that Istanbul Basaksehir are going to try to take Mesut Ozil to Turkey over the summer, and there is little doubt they would love to get him off the wage bill this summer.

It's difficult to see that deal happening but one source told Bleacher Report it should not be completely discounted, despite the player insisting he is keen to remain in London.



Bournemouth

Lloyd Kelly has already been signed from Bristol City in a £13 million deal, as Eddie Howe puts his Championship nous to use again in the market. Howe is thought to visit more Football League matches than any other boss in the top-flight, and will expect to make another couple of signings before the season begins.

One name B/R has been told they are looking into is Solly March of Brighton.

There is a fear around the club that Ryan Fraser's fantastic season, in which he produced 14 assists, has put him on the shopping list of bigger clubs.

Arsenal have been linked most heavily with Fraser, though no formal contact has yet been made, and as such the Cherries' recruitment team are looking for someone to come in and fill the gap if he goes.



Brighton & Hove Albion

Graham Potter has been confirmed as the new manager after owner Tony Bloom implemented a stats-driven search for a boss to succeed Chris Hughton.

Potter's record at Swansea City, in terms of signings, money spent and points accumulated, is believed to have impressed to the extent the Seagulls made him their No.1 target.

Potter is now beginning to look at ways to strengthen as is expected to attempt to sign Oli McBurnie from his old club.

Burnley

Sean Dyche is being assured that funds will become available to add quality and depth to the squad.

Burnley made a big push for Birmingham City's Che Adams in the January window and they are expected to return for him soon.

This time they will go as high as £20 million to try and secure his signature.

Chelsea

So much stems around what happens with their transfer ban, but one situation that will not be affected is that they are trying to convince Reece James he has a future at the club.

The full-back was impressive during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic last season and Chelsea do not intend to let him out again.

Instead, they want him to make an impact during pre-season and prove he is worthy of consideration as a regular first-teamer that can eventually replace Cesar Azpilicueta.

Crystal Palace

It is already starting to look like a long summer for Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace.

The player has made his intentions clear—he wants to leave for a club in the Champions League. But Palace have also made their situation clear—he can only leave if someone meets his £80 million valuation.

Zaha, 26, signed a contract worth £130,000-a-week at the start of last season and that is a key part of the reason Palace intend to hold out.

However, sources close to the situation admit the price-tag is still too high, and that as a result of that any transfer is going to take months of negotiation.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all being linked with him and at this moment in time Spurs seems the most obvious landing spot.

Yet there is no way they are willing to agree to the £80 million demands—and they know there is a chance Palace will have to re-evaluate the situation once pre-season arrives.

Realistically, Zaha is likely to be sold for somewhere between £40 and £50 million.

Everton

A squad refresh could see around ten players moved on this summer—with Ademola Lookman, Cenk Tosun, Oumar Niasse, Jonjoe Kenny, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie, Sandro Ramirez, Kevin Mirallas, Muhamed Besic and Maarten Stekelenburg all under threat per Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

One of the key names already being pursued is Salomon Rondon of Newcastle United as new options in attack is seen as a priority before any clear-out begins.

Leicester

The full-back positions are going to be key as Brendan Rodgers plots his plans for next season.

He has an eye on Rangers captain James Tavernier for one side of his back line, and Celtic's Kieran Tierney on the other.

It stems from concern that they will receive offers for Ben Chilwell—but the club are also fighting to keep hold of star centre-back Harry Maguire.

B/R sources believe Maguire will be offered a considerable pay rise in an attempt to show just how important he is to their plans.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will be very careful about rocking the boat this summer. Much of their success stems from the fact they have not had any big egos in the side.

Timo Werner has regularly been linked and sources in Germany believe one factor in their favour is that selling club RB Leipzig do not want him joining Bayern Munich, who have led the chase for him.

If you are looking for a left-field transfer then one potential link we have been told to look out for is Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sources claim he is on their radar and that he would pursued if Mo Salah is suddenly swept up by Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Salah intends to stay at Liverpool but there is a feeling from some around Anfield that Klopp would not stand in the player's way if a ridiculous offer came in from one of La Liga's giants.

Manchester City

In terms of incomings, Rodri of Atletico Madrid looks the most likely face to make a significant impact on the champions as he is targeted for £70 million. A new right-back could also arrive but away from that it is going to be most interesting to see whether the rest of the squad stick together.

The situation with Leroy Sane is one to follow. We outlined his struggles in a piece here and since then Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in the wide forward.

It is believed Sane is genuinely weighing up his future and that Pep Guardiola would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

Whispers have begun too that Gabriel Jesus might look for a move, but info out of his camp suggests he remains happy with his role and is motivated by the challenge of eventually taking over from Sergio Aguero as the main forward.

Manchester United

Last week we took a detailed look at United's window plans, and outlined the fact their first push would be to sign Daniel James from Swansea City.

That deal continues to be viewed as a priority and negotiations are taking place over the terms of any deal.

United are largely looking to recruit young talent with drive and ambition, but who can also make a genuine case for being in the first team.

Paul Pogba's situation will continue to create headlines though—there is a genuine feeling around Old Trafford that he will be keen to move if Real Madrid make contact, as expected. His price tag will be set at £140 million, according to sources.

Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has been in talks with the club's board over how he wants to show more ambition in the market if the club are ever going to push forward—and as part of that B/R has been told he wants a guarantee of £100 million to invest in the squad over the next few months, not including player sales.

A striker is certainly going to be brought in, but midfield is going to need some attention too as there are concerns around the club that Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden and Matt Ritchie could all be targeted by other sides in the Premier League over the summer.

Norwich City

Newly promoted but there will be no spending on a similar level to when Fulham spent over £100 million last year. Instead, they will be spending closer to £20 million.

Their main objective in the window is a centre-back, central midfielder and striker. Though they will also move for young English talent that they think they can develop and sell on.

Importantly they are going to resist bids for their two full-backs, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis.

Sheffield United

Also new to the Premier League next season, the Blades have been courting the idea of signing front man Oli McBurnie from Swansea—but also have other enquiries out as they look for goal-getters that can boost their chances of surviving in the top-flight.

Southampton

Ralph Hassenhuttl transformed Saints' season after being appointed and now he gets the chance to really make a mark on the side.

Primarily they need a new right-back, centre-back, attacking midfielder and striker—and the boss has had assurances that he will be able to bring in at least four players.

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo could be first through the door—he is currently being hunted for a £20million transfer from Standard Liege.

Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting to discover exactly how much he will have to spend, but Daniel Levy will not hesitate in backing him this summer.

Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham is expected to join for somewhere between £20-£30 million as they see him as a forward option that will eventually become their long-term left-back. They are also keen on Tanguy Ndombele to add quality in the centre of the park

One target to keep an eye on is Jack Grealish of Aston Villa. If he is not promoted with them this coming weekend, he will look for a move to the Premier League—and he is understood to have a release clause of £60 million that Spurs will attempt to knock down.

Watford

Fresh from the FA Cup final, Watford will not rest on their laurels over the summer.

The club have unwavering faith in their recruitment system, which often sees them land top-level talent and basement prices. There is a good chance that bids will arrive for Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure—and each would be allowed to leave at the right price.

One of the top priorities is to sign a new starting centre-back.

West Ham

A shake-up of their front line is going ahead and three men are currently in their thinking.

Maxi Gomes of Celta Vigo has been a long-term target but Aleksandar Mitrovic and Salomon Rondon are now on the wanted list too.

Gomes is looking unlikely due to so many other top clubs in Europe now showing interest—but one of the other two is pretty likely to happen.

Wolves

A seventh-placed finish and making the Europa League qualifying stage means Wolves are going to become even more ambitious next season.

A central defender will be signed but more interesting than that will be their pursuit of another star name.

Joao Felix is being linked with some of the biggest clubs in the game, including Juventus and Manchester United, but sources are adamant that Wolves are also in contention to sign him from Benfica due to links with super agent Jorge Mendes.