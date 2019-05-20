Eli Manning 'Fine' Giants Drafted QB Daniel Jones No. 6 in 2019 NFL Draft

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Eli Manning doesn't seem thrilled with the fact the New York Giants used their first draft pick to select a quarterback, but he isn't too angry either.

"Fine with it," Manning said Monday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

The Giants took Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick last month, although Manning appears likely to remain the team's starting quarterback going into Week 1.

The veteran also noted he won't have any trouble helping the rookie considering he's been filling a similar role for a long time.

"I've been doing that for the last 11 years, 12 years," Manning said. "I don't know when you become a mentor, when that is official. When you've been in the league longer than any other guy in the quarterback room, you should be a mentor in that sense where you know a little bit more."

New York had drafted Ryan Nassib, Davis Webb and Kyle Lauletta as potential options to take over from Manning in the past, although none were taken in the first round.

As he explained, the challenge will be on Jones to learn as much as he can.

"It's a little bit on Daniel being in there, listening, asking questions and everybody willing to help out in those situations," Manning said.

With all that said, the 38-year-old will look out for himself trying to win the starting job and keep it for as long as he can. Even with just eight wins over the past two years combined, Manning remains the team's QB1 during the offseason workouts.