NBA Conference Finals, All Elite Wrestling, NHL Playoffs and More to Watch

There's a good chance that the final two teams in both the NBA and NHL playoffs will be determined this week. We're already halfway there on the ice with the Boston Bruins, and the Golden State Warriors are a win away from sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers. On the diamond, Wednesday brings a duel between the National League's last two Cy Young winners.

Must Watch: NBA Conference Finals

Despite the lopsided series standing, the Western Conference Finals have produced some phenomenal basketball and thrilling games in the last few days. The Golden State Warriors used two strong comebacks in Games 2 and 3 to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all stepping up to have standout games in the injury absence of Kevin Durant.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, we have had great games and a close series, as the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in double overtime Sunday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Kawhi Leonard had an excellent game in a must-win moment for his team, scoring 36 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and tallying 5 assists while playing a game-high 52 minutes. And he still had enough in the tank for this huge dunk:

Here’s the schedule for these series this week, all times eastern:

Western Conference Finals on ESPN

Game 4: Warriors at Trail Blazers, Monday at 9 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Trail Blazers at Warriors, Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals on TNT

Game 4: Bucks at Raptors, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Raptors at Bucks, Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Watch This: Stanley Cup Playoffs

There’s just one spot left in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup, with the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues battling for the chance to face the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, which begins next Monday night in Boston. The Blues took the 3-2 series lead with a pivotal Game 5 win on Sunday, moving them within one win of playing for the Cup.

Now San Jose must win Game 6 in order to extend the series, while St. Louis will certainly want to clinch the series and win the Western Conference title at home. Game 6 and a potential Game 7 will be on NBCSN this week:

Game 6: Sharks at Blues, Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Blues at Sharks, Thursday at 9 p.m.

What's on B/R Live This Weekend

1. All Elite Wrestling

AEW’s debut event night on B/R Live is this Saturday at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, and the card is stacked. Two programs will fill the evening, with a two-match pre-show called The Buy-In leading into the main event: Double or Nothing.

Some of the top matchups in Double or Nothing include The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers, and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. You can stream the event via pay per view here on B/R Live for $49.99, which also includes the ability to watch a full replay of the event on demand. For a full preview of Double or Nothing and everything you need to know about AEW on B/R Live, go here.

2. National Lacrosse League Finals Game 2

The NLL Cup could be awarded on Saturday night after Game 2 of the NLL Finals. The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Buffalo Bandits 10-7 over the weekend to take the 1-0 series lead on the road against the top overall seed in the league.

Now the best-of-three series shifts to Canada, where the Roughnecks can clinch their third league championship in franchise history. The Bandits needs their best performance of the season in order to bring the series back to Buffalo for a decisive Game 3. You can watch Game 2 of the NLL Finals right here on B/R Live. For more on the Bandits vs. Roughnecks matchup, including highlights and previews, go here.

More to Watch This Week

1. Cup Finals in European Soccer

Two of the most prominent domestic cup tournaments in the world conclude with final matches this Saturday. Both Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, already Spanish and German league champions respectively, can claim the domestic double with wins in their cup finals. In the Copa del Rey, Barcelona takes on Valencia in Sevilla, Spain (3 p.m. ET, ESPN Deportes and WatchESPN). Barcelona is looking to bounce back and lift a trophy after collapsing in the semifinals of the Champions League, while Valencia has another shot at a title after falling in the semifinals of the Europa League.

Fresh off clinching the Bundesliga title last weekend, Bayern faces off against RB Leipzig in Berlin for the DFB Pokal title Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. ET, ESPNNews and WatchESPN). Leipzig finished third in the league but was 12 points short of Bayern at the top. Leipzig has never won the DFB Pokal, while Bayern hopes to return to the winner's podium for the first time since 2016 after losing the final last year.

2. Two UCL Spots for Four Teams on last Matchday in Serie A

This section heading really says it all. The Italian league's final two UEFA Champions League spots are still up for grabs, and four teams remain in contention heading into the final day of play on Sunday. Right now, the race for the top four looks like this:

Atalanta: 66 points

Inter Milan: 66 points

AC Milan: 65 points

AS Roma: 63 points

Every match on Sunday will be played simultaneously, with kickoffs set for 2:30 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Sassuolo

Inter Milan vs. Empoli

SPAL vs. AC Milan

AS Roma vs. Parma

3. Liga MX Clausura Finals

The top league in Mexico crowns its spring champion this week after a two-leg final featuring a pair of the biggest clubs in North America. Tigres will host Leon in Leg 1 on Thursday at 9:45 p.m., with the return leg to be played at Leon on Sunday at 9:06 p.m., both on Univision.

The winner of the Clausura final will face Club America, which won the Apertura final, Liga MX's fall season. The victor of that final matchup will be the full-season Liga MX champion.

4. Cy Young Showdown

There’s a great pitching matchup on the schedule this week between two National League East rivals. The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night (7:10 p.m. ET, MLB.TV) in the third game of a four-game series. The matchup on the mound is between the 2017 NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and 2018 recipient Jacob deGrom.



Scherzer has a 3.72 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 10 starts this season, while deGrom has a 3.98 ERA and 67 strikeouts in nine starts. Neither pitcher has gotten great support from his team thus far in 2019, something deGrom knows all about from last season. And after a rough series sweep by the Marlins over the weekend, New York will need a great outing from deGrom to get the Mets back on track.

For your Memorial Day Weekend baseball fix, check out a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series when the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros beginning Friday, with Saturday night's game televised on FOX at 7:15 p.m. The two teams just finished a series over the weekend, when the Red Sox win on Sunday broke up the scorching Astros' 10-game winning streak.

Quick Catch-Up

1. Brooks Back to Back

The PGA Championship belonged once again to Brooks Koepka, who won the major for the second year in a row, this time leading and winning wire to wire. Koepka comfortably was in control from the first tee on Thursday, but things got real tight when the wind picked up at Bethpage Black on Sunday during his back-9. Gusts up to 30 miles per hour had his shots flying all over the place, which led to four-straight bogeys while Dustin Johnson was knocking in birdies. Koepka’s 7-shot lead was down to one, but he steadied himself and his game, never losing the lead and ultimately winning by two strokes.

2. Queens of Europe, Again

Lyonearned another European crown on Saturday, when the French club won its fourth UEFA Women’s Champions League title in a row and sixth overall, defeating Barcelona 4-1. The star of the match was Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg. The Ballon d’Or winner scored a hat trick in the first half to secure the trophy.

3. King of Clay

Rafael Nadal defeated top-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 to win the Italian Open for a record ninth time. After losing in the semifinals of his previous three clay-court tournaments, the win gives Nadal even more confidence on his favorite surface heading into his favorite grand slam tournament. The French Open, on the clay of Roland Garros in Paris, begins on Sunday. Nadal will be seeking his 12 championship there, which would extend his own record.

4. Watch Your Head

That’s really the best advice we can give to anyone thinking about fighting heavyweight Deontay Wilder, who continues to knock out main event boxer after boxer. Even before watching this video, our advice remains the same: look out.

