NCAA Softball Tournament 2019: Super Regionals Bracket and Schedule Info

And then there were 16.

Well, almost.

The Regionals portion of the 2019 NCAA softball tournament was supposed to wrap up Sunday, but the Ann Arbor and Minneapolis Regionals are still hanging in the balance after weather-related delays.

Each Regional featured four teams in a double-elimination setting, and the 16 Regional winners advance to the Super Regionals. The Super Regionals are scheduled for May 23 through May 26 and pit teams in a best-of-three series on a campus site until there are eight teams remaining for the Women's College World Series.

The Women's College World Series takes place in OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City from May 30 through June 5. It assumes a double-elimination format until there are two teams remaining, which then face each other in a best-of-three championship series.

Full schedule and scores for the entire tournament can be found at NCAA.com.

Typically at this point, there is a bracket with 16 teams in the Super Regionals. However, the delays mean LSU is waiting for its opponent from Minnesota, Drake and Georgia, while UCLA is waiting for either Michigan or James Madison to advance.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma faces Northwestern, Alabama faces Texas, Florida faces Tennessee, Florida State faces Oklahoma State, Washington faces Kentucky and Arizona faces Ole Miss in the Super Regionals that are set.

An updated bracket with all the Super Regional matchups can be found on NCAA.com.

Some of the best teams in the nation are still alive in the race for the title with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Florida advancing. If No. 7 Minnesota and No. 15 Michigan both win their Regionals, there will be even more high-profile clashes in the Super Regionals.

In the Minneapolis Regional, Georgia already beat Drake once and was ahead 4-2 in their second matchup when play was suspended. It will continue Monday, with the winner facing the Golden Gophers.

Whoever plays Minnesota—which already beat Georgia but is yet to face Drake in the Regional—will have to beat it twice given the double-elimination format.

In the Ann Arbor Regional, Michigan needs just one win in two chances against James Madison. They will face each other Monday, and James Madison will have to upset the Wolverines twice in a row after losing to them earlier in Regional play.

Michigan is in solid position, although a matchup in the Super Regionals against the mighty Bruins is quite the daunting prize.