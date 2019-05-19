Preakness 2019: What Video Replay Shows for War of Will's Belmont Odds

Rob Carr/Getty Images

War of Will won the 2019 Preakness Stakes on Saturday ahead of Everfast and Overdale.

The colt, who finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby after being hindered by the subsequently disqualified Maximum Security, started the nine ½-furlong race up against the rails from Gate 1.

Having spent most of the race lying in fourth, War of Will powered up the inside on the final stretch to cross the finish line ahead of his rivals at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore:

Horse racing expert Jeremy Balan was pleased to see War of Will do so well after the interference in Kentucky:

Churchill Downs track announcer Travis Stone paid tribute to winning jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Mark E. Casse:

It was the 58-year-old trainer's first victory in a Triple Crown race.

He spoke to TVG after the race and revealed his delight at War of Will's win:

Asked if War of Will might feature in the Belmont Stakes on June 8, he said: "We're gonna look at it, real hard."

According to Oddschecker, War of Will is now 10-3 to win at Belmont Park next month. Only Tacitus, who finished third in Kentucky, has shorter odds at 6-4.

Derby winner Country House and runner-up Code of Honor have already been confirmed not to be taking part in the final Triple Crown race in New York.

The former has been ruled out with an infection that also kept him out at Preakness, while the latter's trainer Shug McGaughey opted not to run him at Pimlico and is looking beyond Belmont to the summer.

There will be no Triple Crown on the line at Belmont this year, but War of Will's redemptive performance at Preakness does add some intrigue to the proceedings—his potential showdown with Tacitus could make for a fascinating battle.