Video: Clint Bowyer Throws Punches in Fight with Ryan Newman at All-Star Race

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Tempers flared between Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman at the end of Saturday's $1 million All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Neither driver factored much in the final outcome, with Bowyer and Newman finishing 12th and 13th, respectively, in the 19-man field. Newman was clearly upset about something, though, as he spun Bowyer out after the race ended.

Bowyer responded by approaching the No. 6 car and throwing punches through the driver's side window.

The two explained their sides of the story after exiting their cars and making their way to the infield:

True to his word, Bowyer certainly "poked" Newman in the nose—multiple times.

The scuffle overshadowed Kyle Larson's victory. Larson led the last 13 laps en route to his win and thus earned the winner-take-all purse.