Preakness 2019 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and Reaction

Preakness 2019 Payout: Prize Money Payout, Order of Finish and ReactionMay 18, 2019
On a day very different than the rainy and muddy Kentucky Derby a couple weeks ago, War of Will raced to victory at the 144th Preakness Stakes on a dry and mild Saturday evening.
After a rocky start for some horses—as Bodexpress lost his jockey out of the gate—War of Will overtook Warrior’s Charge by overtaking him along the rail and booked it down the final stretch to win by a length of 1 and ¼.
This is jockey Tyler Gaffalione’s first Triple Crown win and trainer Mark Casse’s first Preakness win.
The win for War of Will comes weeks after he was directly affected by the controversy surrounding Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby, when the two horses became entangled and he finished in seventh as a result (after Maximum Security’s disqualification).
Everfast and Owendale tied for second place, while Warrior’s Charge came in fourth and Laughing Fox finished fifth. Improbable—the 5-2 favorite going into the race—came up sixth, placing out of the money.
Preakness Stakes Payout
1st: War of Will (win: $14.20; place: $7.40; show: $5.40)
2nd: Everfast (place: $32.00; show: $14.40)
3rd: Owendale (show: $6.00)
Based on $2 bet, per Preakness’ official broadcast
Preakness Stakes Results List
Win ($900,000): War of Will; jockey: Tyler Gaffalione; trainer: Mark Casse
Place: ($300,000): Everfast; jockey: Joel Roasario; trainer: Dale Romans
Show ($165,000): Owendale; jockey: Florent Geroux; trainer: Brad Cox
4th ($90,000): Warrior’s Charge; jockey: Javier Castellano; trainer: Brad Cox
5th ($45,000): Laughing Fox; jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.; trainer: Steve Asmussen
6th: Improbable; jockey: Mike Smith; trainer: Bob Baffert
7th: Win Win Win; jockey: Julian Pimentel; trainer: Michael Trombetta
8th: Bourbon War; jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.; trainer Mark Henning
9th: Signalman; jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.; trainer: Kenny McPeek
10th: Anothertwistafate; jockey: Jose Ortiz; trainer: Blaine Wright
11th: Alwaysmining; jockey: Daniel Centeno; trainer: Kelly Rubley
12th: Market King; jockey: Jon Court; trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
13th: Bodexpress; jockey: John Velazquez; trainer: Gustavo Delgado*
*Did not finish because he lost his jockey
In the post-race interview in the winner’s circle, trainer Casse discussed the potential of War of Will running in the Belmont Stakes—the final leg of the Triple Crown. However, there will already be no Triple Crown winner this year, with Country House taking the Kentucky Derby and then not racing in the Preakness.
Nevertheless, another Triple Crown win would be huge for trainer Casse, jockey Gaffalione and War of Will. Although, it may make the Kentucky Derby loss sting a little more.
While War of Will may have won, Bodexpress seemed to steal the show.
The horse bucked as the gates opened, and knocked his jockey—John Velazquez—off as soon as the race began.
However, he did not stop there. The horse raced the entirety of the Preakness, as nobody could get ahold of him since he was in the middle of the rest of the racers. With all the distraction and celebration at War of Will’s victory, Bodexpress did a whole other lap after the race concluded, untul he was finally caught.
Velazquez confirmed he was fine after the race, and the horse seemed to be okay as well. Fans took to twitter to praise Bodexpress for his determination:
SB Nation @SBNation
Bodexpress: • lost his jockey at the start of the race • kept racing even after the race • is our Preakness MVP https://t.co/k9OIIpiorh
Jessica Woods @biensoul
Bodexpress taking a victory lap when he didn’t win and still not caring is my inspiration for everything I’m doing from now on. #preakness2019
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports
Props to Bodexpress for finishing out the work day even though the boss left to go home early 😂 https://t.co/Z2xBhJs8Hi
Horse racing fans will now wait for the third leg of the Triple Crown, with the Belmont Stakes in just a few short weeks on June 8.
War of Will Wins 2019 Preakness Stakes