UFC Fight Night 152 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

UFC Fight Night 152 went down Saturday from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. It was the 10th UFC card to air on ESPN's streaming service.

In the main event, welterweights Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee squared off. Both have competed for a title in the fairly recent past. Both times, it didn't go too well. This was a bout to see who could hang around the top shelf of the 170-pound division.

The well-rounded Dos Anjos—who held the lightweight championship for the better part of 2015—tore through three elite opponents after moving up to welterweight, but was mauled by Colby Covington last June with an interim belt on the line. Then Kamaru Usman did it to him again. Now he's here.

Lee's championship bout occurred down at lightweight, and it was also for an interim strip, which seem to be multiplying like Tribbles these days. That was October 2017, and he lost the bout to Tony Ferguson. He was 1-1 since.

Who righted the ship in the main event? And what about the rest of the ponderous 13-fight card—which, I may add, was rather action-packed as these cards go? As always, the final stat lines don't reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 152.

For the literal-minded among us, full card results appear at the end.