Preakness Odds 2019: Improbable Remains Race-Day Favorite at Pimlico

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

Improbable runs during training for Saturday's Preakness horse race at Pimlico race track in Baltimore, Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/Associated Press

Improbable remains the favorite in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, Maryland.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt (+250) owns the best odds, though War Of Will (+400) and Anothertwistafate (+600) are not too far behind, via BR Betting:

  • Improbable: +250
  • War of Will: +400
  • Bourbon War: +550
  • Alwaysmining: +600
  • Anothertwistafate: +700
  • Owendale: +800
  • Warrior's Charge: +1400
  • Win Win Win: +1400
  • Bodexpress: +2000
  • Laughing Fox: +2000
  • Signalman: +2000
  • Market King: +3300
  • Everfast: +5000

Of course, a couple of notable horses are not in the field for the Preakness.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not be making a run at the Triple Crown. Assistant trainer Riley Mott revealed just days after the Derby that he would not run at Preakness because of a virus.

Meanwhile, Maximum Security will not participate in Saturday's race after being stripped of the Derby title May 4. Owner Gary West said on the Today Show that "there is no reason" for his horse to run at Preakness if there's no Triple Crown on the line.

This comes after Maximum Security was the first Derby winner to ever be disqualified for interference, giving Country House the victory:

Not having either Country House or Maximum Security in the field is a blow to the Preakness. However, there are still some notable competitors.

Improbable (4-1) had the best odds at the Derby earlier this month. And while he did not end up in the winner's circle, he did pull out a fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs.

Meanwhile, War Of Will is coming off a seventh-place result in the Run for the Roses and had won three of his four previous races prior to the race.

Related

    Best Bets, Prop, and Preakness Odds You Didn't Know About

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Best Bets, Prop, and Preakness Odds You Didn't Know About

    Covers.com
    via Covers.com

    Latest Preakness Predictions for Each Horse

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Latest Preakness Predictions for Each Horse

    Steve Silverman
    via Bleacher Report

    Preakness Odds: Lines and Favorites After Post Position Draw

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Preakness Odds: Lines and Favorites After Post Position Draw

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Preakness: Complete Listing for Every Horse

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Preakness: Complete Listing for Every Horse

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report