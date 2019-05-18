Preakness Odds 2019: Improbable Remains Race-Day Favorite at Pimlico

Preakness Odds 2019: Improbable Remains Race-Day Favorite at PimlicoMay 18, 2019
Improbable remains the favorite in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, Maryland.
The Bob Baffert-trained colt (+250) owns the best odds, though War Of Will (+400) and Anothertwistafate (+600) are not too far behind, via BR Betting:
- Improbable: +250
- War of Will: +400
- Bourbon War: +550
- Alwaysmining: +600
- Anothertwistafate: +700
- Owendale: +800
- Warrior's Charge: +1400
- Win Win Win: +1400
- Bodexpress: +2000
- Laughing Fox: +2000
- Signalman: +2000
- Market King: +3300
- Everfast: +5000
Of course, a couple of notable horses are not in the field for the Preakness.
Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not be making a run at the Triple Crown. Assistant trainer Riley Mott revealed just days after the Derby that he would not run at Preakness because of a virus.
Meanwhile, Maximum Security will not participate in Saturday's race after being stripped of the Derby title May 4. Owner Gary West said on the Today Show that "there is no reason" for his horse to run at Preakness if there's no Triple Crown on the line.
TODAY @TODAYshow
Watch Maximum Security owner Gary West’s full exclusive interview with @savannahguthrie and @craigmelvin about the controversial #KentuckyDerby disqualification https://t.co/3cTET2QuYN
This comes after Maximum Security was the first Derby winner to ever be disqualified for interference, giving Country House the victory:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
HISTORIC. Country House wins the Kentucky Derby at 65-1 odds after Maximum Security was disqualified. Presented by @Longines. https://t.co/KQsOOe5YIp https://t.co/BNyNRBuR11
Not having either Country House or Maximum Security in the field is a blow to the Preakness. However, there are still some notable competitors.
Improbable (4-1) had the best odds at the Derby earlier this month. And while he did not end up in the winner's circle, he did pull out a fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs.
Meanwhile, War Of Will is coming off a seventh-place result in the Run for the Roses and had won three of his four previous races prior to the race.
