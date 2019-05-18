Preakness 2019 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and More

Horsephotos/Getty Images

There will be no Triple Crown contender starting in the 2019 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, as Kentucky Derby winner Country House has not entered the second leg of horse racing's biggest prize at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The field for this race may be devoid of both the Derby winner and top finisher―Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first but was later disqualified―but there are still a number of strong contenders.

The broadcast will start at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN before switching over to NBC at 5 p.m. ET. Race time is scheduled for 6:48 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at the post draw:

Improbable was among the favourites for the Kentucky Derby and is once again regarded as a strong contender ahead of Saturday's race. The colt finished fourth in the Derby, the first time in his racing career he didn't take first or second place, and will break from the No. 4 post.

He's one of just four Derby starters to also feature in the Preakness:

War Of Will was one of the strongest runners in the Run for the Roses, but he got caught in the middle of the drama that eventually led to Maximum Security's disqualification.

Maximum Security veered into the path of War Of Will, nearly causing a crash and impeding several other runners. There has been plenty more drama in the aftermath, per sports writer Janet Patton:

War Of Will has drawn the rail and will likely have to navigate traffic once again.

Alwaysmining is arguably the standout among the horses who didn't run at Churchill Downs, having won his last six starts. Per sports writer Tim Wilkin, Improbable trainer Bob Baffert highlighted him as a strong contender:

Bourbon War hasn't raced since March, when he finished fourth in the Florida Derby behind Maximum Security, Bodexpress and Code of Honor, and his fresh legs could be a major weapon at Pimlico.

Prediction: Improbable pulls through for the win, holding off Alwaysmining.