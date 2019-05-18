Preakness 2019 Weather: Latest Race-Day Forecast for Pimlico

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 13-horse field for the 2019 Preakness Stakes will have a clean track to race on.

Unlike two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby, the forecast for Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course is favorable for the competing horses.

According to Weather.com, the temperature at post time will be 76 degrees with a wind of six miles per hour blowing out of the south southeast.

The warm temperature and lack of precipitation should benefit the horses and help them run fast for the entirety of the mile and 3/16.

The favorable forecast is not only a change of pace from the Kentucky Derby, but it is different from what the horses experienced a year ago at Pimlico.

Justify won the second leg of his Triple Crown on a muddy track with fog surrounding most of the area.

Jockey Mike Smith navigated the horse trained by Bob Baffert through the poor conditions to keep his Triple Crown potential alive.

Smith and Baffert will team together again Saturday in an attempt to place Improbable into the winner's circle.

Improbable is the highest-placing horse from the Kentucky Derby to enter the Preakness, and he currently sits as the favorite to take home the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Smith has a total of seven Triple Crown victories to his name, including two at the Preakness, while Baffert has won seven times at the Preakness as a trainer.

Improbable has everything going in his favor to win the Preakness, including an inside post position that should help him break into the front of the pack early on.

But the favored horse will not be the only one who benefits from the clean track at Pimlico.

With no adverse conditions to deal with, a few of the other favored horses should be able to make a run at the winner's circle.

War of Will, Alwaysmining and Anothertwistafate are the next best betting options in the 13-horse field, while a long shot could end up in front similar to Country House at the Kentucky Derby.

Alwaysmining and Anothertwistafate are the top two horses in the Preakness field who did not compete at the Kentucky Derby, but a third one could be the competitor that makes a name for himself.

Owendale, who has the fifth-best odds, has two victories in his last three races, including one in the Lexington Stakes over Anothertwistafate in April.

The other horses in the field will not receive much attention in the buildup to the race, but a few of them could benefit from the good conditions and follow some of the favorites to the front.

If that occurs, we could see Bourbon War or Warrior's Charge run alongside Improbable and War of Will, as well as Signalman and Bodexpress next to Alwaysmining.

Regardless of which horse wins the race, there is a good chance the clean track and beautiful weather allow the horses to compete at their fullest potential.

Statistics obtained from HorseRacingNation.com.