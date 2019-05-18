Preakness 2019 Contenders: Race-Day Overview for Entire Field and Undercard

Steve Helber/Associated Press

One of the 13 horses entered in the 2019 Preakness Stakes will leave Pimlico Race Course with his first Triple Crown victory Saturday.

Improbable comes into the race as the favorite after earning a fourth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby.

In total, four horses who ran at Churchill Downs two weeks ago are in the field, while the other nine are making their Triple Crown debuts.

The Preakness concludes a slate of nine races at Pimlico Saturday. The racing card begins at 11:41 a.m. ET with the Sir Barton Stakes and ends with the Preakness at 6:48 p.m. ET.

Preakness Field, Post Positions and Odds

Race-Day Overview

Improbable and War of Will will be the most talked about horses at the Preakness for much different reasons.

Improbable should receive the bulk of the attention focused on the race itself, as he is the pre-race favorite at 5-2.

War of Will should be in the spotlight when people talk about the Kentucky Derby disqualification of Maximum Security since he was the impeded horse that led to the controversial ruling.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Both horses could burst out to the front of the pack from inside post positions and control the race.

War of Will has the potential to ride the inside line out of post No. 1, while Improbable will likely end up next to him after passing a few horses out of post No. 4.

Anothertwistafate is the best option of the non-Kentucky Derby contenders, but he might face a difficult task reaching the front from an outside starting spot in post No. 12.

Alwaysmining is the other Triple Crown debutante to watch, and he could challenge Improbable and War of Will from the start if he gets out fast enough from post No. 7.

If you are looking for a long shot, Signalman and Bodexpress are the best options. Both horses have long odds, but they could break out of posts No. 8 and No. 9 fast and follow Alwaysmining to the front.

But before you lay your final wager on the Preakness, there are eight other races to win money off of at Pimlico.

Some of the races on the card are for three-year-old horses, just like the Preakness, while others are for three-year-old horses and older and a few are for fillies.

The best race before the Preakness could be the Chick Lang Stakes, which features a pair of undefeated horses in Preamble and Pyron, according to HorseRacingNation.com.

The other races on Saturday's card have clear-cut favorites that should win if they run clean races, but expect there to be one or two surprises in the buildup to the Preakness.

