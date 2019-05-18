Preakness 2019 Contenders: Race-Day Picks for Top Horses and Jockeys

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Nerves will be jangling among the participating jockeys at Pimlico Race Course, as Saturday's 2019 Preakness Stakes edges closer into view.

There is no chance of a Triple Crown this year after the winner from Churchill Downs, Country House, was ruled out of the Preakness because of a virus. The second- and third-placed horses at the Kentucky Derby, Code Of Honor and Tacitus, will also not feature.

Improbable, who was fourth in the Derby, goes off as the favourite in the second Triple Crown race of the year.

As the seconds tick down to post time, here are the odds for the race and a closer examination of some of the horses and jockeys expected to be in the shakeup for victory.

Latest Odds

Improbable: 2-1

War Of Will: 10-3

Alwaysmining: 7-1

Bourbon War: 9-1

Anothertwistafate: 11-1

Owendale: 11-1

Win Win Win: 12-1

Warriors Charge: 14-1

Bodexpress: 18-1

Signalman: 18-1

Laughing Fox: 33-1

Market King: 33-1

Everfast: 100-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Preview

Prior to the post draws, Improbable and War Of Will were at the top of the betting markets with most bookmakers. The latter's draw on the rail for the second consecutive race means success for him will be harder to come by at Pimlico.

It also firmed up Improbable as the pre-race favourite. As the highest finisher from Kentucky in the field, the pedigree is there for a strong run in Baltimore. Prior to Churchill Downs, the horse had also shown strong form, with runners-up finishes at the Arkansas Derby and the Rebel Stakes.

In Bob Baffert, Improbable also has the perfect trainer, as he's chasing what would be a record eighth win at the Preakness.

Horse racing expert Chris Fallica noted that Baffert's record with non-Derby-winning horses at Preakness is a little inconsistent, though:

Improbable will also be have the experienced Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown in 2018, as his jockey.

Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form shared footage of the two favourites on the morning of the big race:

War Of Will needs to find a way off the rail if he's to compete for the win, although he was able to produce a strong performance from the same position at Churchill Downs.

There are still some questions to be answered about the horse at this level, as he was impeded by Maximum Security in the Derby, scuppering a potentially fast finish.

If he can get into a good position at Pimlico, the durability and the speed is there for him to go well. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione will be hopeful of a much more straightforward trip this time out too.

Alwaysmining is another who we'll learn plenty about, as it's going to be a massive step up in quality for him. However, Baffert thinks Kelly Rubley's horse, which is on a six-race winning streak, may be the one to beat on Saturday:

With conditions set to be good for the race, the speed of the favourites should come to the fore in the final stages, and in a smaller field than the Derby, expect the contenders to have more space to surge into.

War Of Will is likely to face another attritional race that will likely prevent him from crossing the line first. As things stand, plenty points to an Improbable success and another historic day for Baffert and Smith.