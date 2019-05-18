Preakness 2019: Updated Weather Forecast, Odds and Field Predictions

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The forecast is good for the 2019 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, with only a small chance of rain for Saturday's race.

According to the Weather Channel, it's only 15 per cent likely there will be rain at the post time of 6:48 p.m. (ET). There is also little chance of significant rainfall prior to the start.

A cloudy day is expected overall, meaning conditions should be more favourable to fast racing than the rain that engulfed the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

The forecast will be good news for trainer Bob Baffert-trained Improbable, which goes off as the favourite for the Triple Crown race. The Kentucky Derby winner, Country House, will not be in action at the Preakness, meaning there'll be no Triple Crown winner this year.

Latest Odds

Improbable: 2-1

War Of Will: 10-3

Alwaysmining: 7-1

Bourbon War: 9-1

Anothertwistafate: 11-1

Owendale: 11-1

Win Win Win: 12-1

Warriors Charge: 14-1

Bodexpress: 18-1

Signalman: 18-1

Laughing Fox: 33-1

Market King: 33-1

Everfast: 100-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Race Preview

This is how the 13 horses will start Saturday's race:

A sloppy surface can make matters difficult for the horses and jockeys in competitive races. The conditions at the end of the Kentucky Derby didn't help matters, as Maximum Security hindered War Of Will before crossing the line first and then being disqualified.

Here is a look back at that controversial finish from Churchill Downs:

War Of Will was able to finish well despite the tangle with Maximum Security and is among the betting favourites for the Preakness.

Trainer Mark Casse will be bemoaning the horse's bad luck, though. After he was drawn in post No. 1 for the Derby and then hindered during the race, he was also handed the rail for the Preakness.

Casse spoke about how his horse will cope with what is becoming a familiar position:

NBC Sports' Randy Moss put War Of Will's Derby outing into context, noting things may have been worse for him on another day:

Improbable, which finished fourth in the Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite and came out of a challenging race and frenetic finish at Churchill Downs with credit.

Baffert said he thinks the conditions may help his horse at Pimlico:

Alwaysmining has shown pedigree coming into the Preakness with six wins in succession, although the field in Baltimore will be a step up in quality. Owendale missed out on Kentucky qualification after an otherwise strong season and won on April 13 at the Lexington Stakes in Kentucky, making him one to watch.

The decent forecast should see the class in the field come through in the final stages though, and given his Improbable's favourable post position has him expected to emerge victorious.

Prediction: 1. Improbable, 2. Owendale, 3. War Of Will