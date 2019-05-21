MLB 20 for '20: Projecting the Top 20 Superstars of MLB in 2020

0 of 21

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 2019 MLB campaign is young. Yet, we can gaze ahead and wonder: How will the game's elite superstars stack up in 2020?

Injuries, regression and unexpected surges will change the calculus. Some will rise, others will fall. Subjective crystal-ball guesswork is required.

But based on age, potential, health, and past and present production, here's how baseball's top 20 players might rate next season.