Preakness Results 2019: Twitter Reaction to 144th Race from Pimlico

Preakness Results 2019: Twitter Reaction to 144th Race from PimlicoMay 18, 2019
After a controversy-fueled finish to the Kentucky Derby, there was less drama deciding the winner of the 2019 Preakness Stakes.
War of Will earned the victory in the 144th running of the event.
NBC Sports @NBCSports
From the middle of the chaos of the #KYDerby, to the winner of the #Preakness. War of Will takes the second jewel of the Triple Crown. https://t.co/MzXHpj0GPr
The colt started on the rail but quickly fell behind Warrior's Charge, Market King, Anothertwistafate and Always Mining. The order basically stayed the same down the backstretch, and Warrior's Charge emerged from the final turn up front.
But that's where War of Will made his charge.
Tyler Gaffalione rode the colt to the Preakness victory, outracing Warrior's Charge while holding off late surges from second- and third-place finishers Everfast and Owendale.
TDN @theTDN
War Of Will and @Tyler_Gaff go into the winner’s circle #Preakness. https://t.co/830X7vH4H8
But you couldn't be faulted for losing focus; Bodexpress stole the attention of many viewers at the moment the race started.
Why? He threw off the jockey.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Bodexpress tried to win Preakness without a jockey 😂 https://t.co/lBRbxCORdW
During a post-race interview on NBC, Bodexpress rider―well, momentarily, at least―John Velazquez said the horse wasn't behaving well in the gate. Though the Hall of Fame jockey didn't mention it, the starter seemingly had a hold on Bodexpress.
Jayne Miller @jemillerwbal
Bodexpress tossed his jockey right out of the gate at Preakness. Jockey is ok. Horse kept running https://t.co/n9VdWrmbim
Perhaps it might not have ultimately affected War of Will's triumph, but Velazquez simply never had a chance Saturday.
Though disappointing for the team, some viewers will more likely remember Bodexpress' solo ride than War of Will's win.
Joe Tansey @JTansey90
I have no idea which horse won the #Preakness. I just watched the jockey-less horse the entire race.
Everfast, which had morning-line odds of 50-1, raced to second and brought a bit of a financial boon.
The Number 55 @Number55Sports
144th Preakness Stakes payouts (via @TwinSpires): (1) $14.20 win $7.40 place $5.40 show (10) $32.00 place $14.40 show (5) $6.00 show $1 Exacta 1/10 $473.50 $1 Superfecta 1/10/5/3 $51,924.00 $1 Trifecta 1/10/5 $4,699.80
However, race favorite Improbable bucked in the gate and was never much of a contender during the race. A victory would've given Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record eighth win at the Preakness Stakes, but Improbable finished sixth.
Instead, the praise went to War of Will, Gaffalione and trainer Mark Casse, who secured his first-ever Triple Crown victory.
Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.
War of Will Wins 2019 Preakness Stakes