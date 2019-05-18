Preakness 2019 Post Positions: Horse Odds, Prize-Money Predictions and More

Steve Helber/Associated Press

This year's Preakness is going to be much different to many past editions of the race.

For the first time since 1996, the Kentucky Derby winner isn't in the field. Country House will not be racing due to illness.

For the first time since 1951, the first four horses to cross the finish line in the Derby (including Maximum Security, who was disqualified for interference) will be absent from the second leg of the Triple Crown.

But the Preakness field does contain four horses who competed in the Run for the Roses, including three who finished in the top nine. And although the hype might not be there, it should be a competitive race that provides some excitement.

Here's everything to know heading into Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Post Position and Odds

1. War of Will (4-1)

2. Bourbon War (12-1)

3. Warrior's Charge (12-1)

4. Improbable (5-2)

5. Owendale (10-1)

6. Market King (30-1)

7. Alwaysmining (8-1)

8. Signalman (30-1)

9. Bodexpress (20-1)

10. Everfast (50-1)

11. Laughing Fox (20-1)

12. Anothertwistafate (6-1)

13. Win Win Win (15-1)

Odds courtesy of official Preakness Stakes.

Preview

Bob Baffert has won the Preakness seven times. That includes two victories in the previous four years, with Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

The experienced trainer was confident both of those horses would win, and they did. This year, he realizes the field is more competitive than those past years, and while Improbable is the betting favorite, there are several other horses who can win the race.

"I think he's one of the best horses," Baffert said of Improbable, according to the Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker. "I've come in here before feeling like I really had it over them. But this one, he's a nice horse who needs to improve. ... I don't feel like he's a favorite's favorite kind of horse. He's just one of the top horses, and they've got to make somebody the favorite."

However, with the lack of strong Derby finishers in the field, Improbable has a strong chance of winning this race.

Jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to all three of its Triple Crown wins, will be riding the colt on Saturday, and he's optimistic about the chances of winning.

"I certainly think that we haven't seen his best race yet, although he showed signs of brilliance at different times," he said, according to the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa. "If I can get on him for the first time, which sometimes works really well for me, and get him to run one of those AA-plus races, he's not without a chance of winning the whole thing."

It's likely going to be a competitive race with several horses contending for the win, but it seems Improbable has the best chance of pulling out the victory.

Projected Order of Finish and Prize-Money Payouts

1. Improbable ($900,000)

2. Win Win Win ($300,000)

3. War of Will ($165,000)

4. Alwaysmining ($90,000)

5. Anothertwistafate ($45,000)