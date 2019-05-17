Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019: Point of Honor Takes Win over Ulele, Cookie Dough

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Point of Honor claimed victory at the 2019 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland:

The winner took the lead on the final stretch and held off Ulele, who came in second with Cookie Dough finishing in third place:

The victory means jockey Javier Castellano enjoyed a superb afternoon at Pimlico Race Course, as he picked up his fifth straight win of the day on Point of Honor.

Horse Racing Nation's Jeffrey Byrnes was full of praise for Castellano and his win:

Castellano had to bide his time as Cookie Dough hit the front from the start and led for the majority of the race from Brill.

However, Castellano made his move coming off the last turn and into the final stretch. He burst past Cookie Dough on the outside, while Ulele moved into second on the inside

Point of Honor then had the pace to see off the challenge of Ulele in a fast finish and take the victory by a half-length.

Here's a look at how the whole race unfolded:

Alan Carasso at Thoroughbred Daily News explained how impressive Point of Honor's win was:

It is a third win in four races for Point of Honor, who was the favourite going into the race and did not disappoint.

Meanwhile, Castellano will be back in action on Saturday for the 2019 Preakness Stakes where he will be on board Warrior's Charge. The 41-year-old has won the race twice previously, in 2006 and 2017, and will be aiming for a third victory.