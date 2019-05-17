Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019: Point of Honor Takes Win over Ulele, Cookie Dough

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019: Point of Honor Takes Win over Ulele, Cookie DoughMay 17, 2019
Point of Honor claimed victory at the 2019 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland:
The winner took the lead on the final stretch and held off Ulele, who came in second with Cookie Dough finishing in third place:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Point of Honor gets the win in the final stretch at Pimlico in the 95th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes! https://t.co/AMtRn1flmS
The victory means jockey Javier Castellano enjoyed a superb afternoon at Pimlico Race Course, as he picked up his fifth straight win of the day on Point of Honor.
Horse Racing Nation's Jeffrey Byrnes was full of praise for Castellano and his win:
Jeffrey Byrnes @jeffbyrnes96
YESSS! Point of Honor wins the Black Eyed Susan! What a ride by Javier Castellano! What a talented filly, so wide and still much the best!
Castellano had to bide his time as Cookie Dough hit the front from the start and led for the majority of the race from Brill.
However, Castellano made his move coming off the last turn and into the final stretch. He burst past Cookie Dough on the outside, while Ulele moved into second on the inside
Point of Honor then had the pace to see off the challenge of Ulele in a fast finish and take the victory by a half-length.
Here's a look at how the whole race unfolded:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
What a final stretch! Point of Honor makes a big move in the final stretch to win the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico. https://t.co/AaCulOkuTx
Alan Carasso at Thoroughbred Daily News explained how impressive Point of Honor's win was:
Alan Carasso @EquinealTDN
That was an enormous effort from Point of Honor. Off the track the entire way and still managed to see it out. VERY tough win, second for Eclipse in the BES (In Lingerie, 2012). 28th graded winner for Curlin and another (incl. Tenfold) from AP Indy/Seattle Slew female line.
It is a third win in four races for Point of Honor, who was the favourite going into the race and did not disappoint.
Meanwhile, Castellano will be back in action on Saturday for the 2019 Preakness Stakes where he will be on board Warrior's Charge. The 41-year-old has won the race twice previously, in 2006 and 2017, and will be aiming for a third victory.
Latest Preakness Predictions for Each Horse