2019 Preakness: TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout Info

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Improbable heads into Saturday's 2019 Preakness Stakes as the favourite for glory at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, though, with Kentucky Derby victor Country House missing due to a virus. Maximum Security, who crossed the line first at Churchill Downs but was later disqualified, is also absent due to abrasions on his legs.

However, there should still be plenty of drama in the 144th running of the Preakness, with 13 horses expected to start in what will be the biggest field in a decade, according to the Associated Press.

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 6:48 p.m. ET, 11:48 p.m. BST

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Total Purse: $1.5 million ($900,000 for the winner)

Latest Preakness Odds (According to Oddschecker)

Improbable: 2-1

War of Will: 10-3

Alwaysmining: 7-1

Bourbon War: 9-1

Anothertwistafate: 11-1

Owendale: 11-1

Win Win Win: 12-1

Warriors Charge: 14-1

Bodexpress: 18-1

Signalman: 18-1

Laughing Fox: 33-1

Market King: 33-1

Everfast: 100-1

Improbable leads the way in the betting, and trainer Bob Baffert says his charge has a good chance of winning on Saturday:

Should he take victory it will be an eighth win in the race for Baffert and put him above R.W. Walden and out on his own at the top of the leaderboard for Preakness victories.

Jockey Mike Smith, who won the Triple Crown on Justify in 2018, will be on board and says Improbable has the talent to come up with the goods, per Mike Willman at the Paulick Report:

"I'm extremely excited to get back there, especially to ride this colt. I still think there's talent there that we haven't seen. To be back riding in this year's Preakness, with Bob, (owners) WinStar, all the connections, back together again, it kinda means a little more. We'll see if we can pull it off, he's definitely got the ability to do so."

Improbable came in fourth at the Kentucky Derby, the first time in six races he has not finished in the top two; and with Smith on board, it is easy to see why he has emerged as the leading contender for the race.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

War of Will is also among the favourites, although he has been drawn in post position No. 1 which caused him problems in the Kentucky Derby.

He was impeded by Maximum Security around the final turn and eventually crossed the line in eighth.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rode War of Will at Churchill Downs and will continue in the saddle at Pimlico. He has been full of praise for the colt, per Stephen Whyno at the Associated Press:

"He can do anything—he's like Superman. He just amazes me more and more every time I get on. He's just a pleasure to be around. He's so unique and has such a strong personality. He just puts a smile on your face."

Trainer Mark Casse explained why he considers War of Will to be special:

Alwaysmining, Bourbon War and Anothertwistafate are also in contention in a field that will be without the first four horses to cross the finish line in the Kentucky Derby for the first time since 1951, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).