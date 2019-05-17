Report: Tyron Woodley Injured, out for Robbie Lawler Fight at UFC on ESPN 3

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley's rematch with Robbie Lawler scheduled for June 29 has been called off after the former UFC welterweight champion suffered an injury.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC is looking for a replacement to challenge Lawler after Woodley withdrew from the bout.

UFC president Dana White first announced in March that Woodley and Lawler would square off at UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis.

It would have been Woodley's first appearance since losing the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. The defeat snapped a seven-fight unbeaten streak for the 37-year-old dating back to August 2014.

Woodley defeated Lawler via first-round knockout at UFC 201 to win the welterweight title. It was his first championship since turning pro in 2009.

Lawler's career has been hit by hard times since losing the championship. He missed all of 2018 with a torn ACL suffered in a unanimous decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos. The California native returned to action at UFC 235, losing by first-round technical submission to Ben Askren.

Woodley vs. Lawler was scheduled to be the main bout of the June 29 event on ESPN 3.