Video: Sage Northcutt KO'd by Cosmo Alexandre in 29 Seconds in ONE Debut

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Former UFC fighter Sage Northcutt had a less-than-ideal debut for ONE Championship on Friday against Cosmo Alexandre.

Northcutt made it 29 seconds into the first round before Alexandre dropped him with a huge right hook:

Prior to joining ONE, Northcutt had a solid run in UFC. The 23-year-old went 6-2 in eight fights with the promotion, winning each of his last three fights.

UFC President Dana White said the company opted not to renew Northcutt's deal because he "needs some work" and the organization wanted to "see where this kid ends up in a couple of years" before thinking about re-signing him.

Northcutt may not have been able to dispel White's belief with his performance on Friday, though he's still young enough to come back from this defeat and have a solid career.