Preakness Start Time 2019: NBC TV Schedule, Live Stream Info and Picks

The 2019 Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, with Improbable and War Of Will expected to battle it out for glory.

Improbable, who ran well in the Kentucky Derby to finish fourth, is set to start as the favourite and has picked up an ideal post draw with No. 4. War of Will was hindered by Maximum Security at Churchill Downs and finished in seventh; a draw on the rail for him is unlikely to enhance his chances.

While the Derby winner—Country House—not being involved in the Preakness does take some gloss off the occasion, this race should be an absorbing watch in its own right. Here are the details of how to tune into the action on NBC Sports, as well as a preview and predictions of what's to come.

Date: Saturday, May 18

Race Time: 6:48 p.m. (ET)

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday on NBCSN before switching to NBC from 5 p.m.. The action will also be available to watch via the NBC Sports app.

Preview

Here is how the field will line up for Saturday's race following the post draw:

With the top three horses from the Run for the Roses not involved at Pimlico, there is a chance for others to earn a status as a Triple Crown race winner.

As the highest finisher from Churchill Downs in the field, it's easy to see why Improbable is set to lead the market. Before that race he was anticipated to go well, with a win at the Grade 1 Cash Call Futurity on his record from December.

Here is a reminder of what was an impressive performance that day:

Kentucky was the first time Bob Baffert's colt had been beaten, although the high-class field, tough conditions and congested finish to the race meant an eventual fourth place was no disgrace.

Ahead of the Preakness, Baffert sought to calm expectations around his horse, suggesting he shouldn't be clear favourite:

Still, the legendary trainer has a tremendous record in this event and will be seeking a record eighth win in the Preakness this weekend. In the saddle, Improbable will have one of the best operators around in Mike Smith, as he rode Justify to the Triple Crown in 2018.

War Of Will should be the closest rival to Improbable. The horse was hindered by Maximum Security—who crossed the line first at Kentucky before being disqualified—at Churchill Downs, although was still able to finish strongly following the interference.

A tough trip in the Derby started after being drawn on the rail for War Of Will; trainer Mark Casse was dismayed when the horse drew the same spot again for Preakness:

Horse racing writer Ed DeRosa commented on how unfortunate War Of Will has been in his Triple Crown race draws:

Having one of the favourites tucked inside may open up the race for the rest of the field, meaning some outsiders may fancy their chances, especially if the Derby runners are a little weary after a challenging race.

In Post 5, Owendale comes into Preakness in good form after a win at Lexington Stakes, while Warrior's Charge has sampled victory in both of his last two outings.

Still, even with fatigue potentially coming into play, the favourites should be too strong for the chasing pack. With War Of Will on the rail, Improbable, with his natural speed and the savviness of Smith, can hold off the rest of the field.

Picks: 1. Improbable, 2. Warrior's Charge, 3. War Of Will