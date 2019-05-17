Preakness 2019: Post Time, Race Schedule and Latest Prize Money Info

Will Newton/Associated Press

With no Triple Crown in play, there may not be as much hype surrounding the Preakness as past years. However, that's not a reason to not tune in on Saturday evening.

A competitive 13-horse field should make for an exciting race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Although Country House, the Kentucky Derby winner, will not be competing, there will be several other horses that had solid showings at the Derby in the Preakness field.

Here's how the $1.5 million purse will be broken down among the top finishers:

First: $900,000

Second: $300,000

Third: $165,000

Fourth: $90,000

Fifth: $45,000

Below is everything else you need to know heading into Saturday's race.

Preakness Schedule

Date: Saturday, May 18

Race Time: 6:48 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Post Position and Odds

1. War of Will (4-1)

2. Bourbon War (12-1)

3. Warrior's Charge (12-1)

4. Improbable (5-2)

5. Owendale (10-1)

6. Market King (30-1)

7. Alwaysmining (8-1)

8. Signalman (30-1)

9. Bodexpress (20-1)

10. Everfast (50-1)

11. Laughing Fox (20-1)

12. Anothertwistafate (6-1)

13. Win Win Win (15-1)

Odds courtesy of official Preakness Stakes.

Preview

Improbable was one of the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby, and it's now the early betting favorite for the Preakness. The Bob Baffert-trained horse came across the Derby finish line fifth, then moved up to fourth after Maximum Security, who had appeared to have won, was disqualified for interference.

Although Improbable was bested by several other horses at Churchill Downs, none of the four horses that crossed the finish line ahead of it (Maximum Security included) are competing at Pimlico. With a solid starting position at the No. 4 post, Improbable appears likely to have a strong Preakness showing and potentially come away with the win.

"Happy with the 4 post. Post positions here are a little bit anti-climactic," said Elliott Walden, co-owner of Improbable, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "There's not a whole lot to it. We just hope he gets away clean and he's able to get in a nice rhythm."

War of Will will be the top challenger to Improbable as the horse with the second-best odds of winning. It also competed in the Kentucky Derby, placing seventh. Win Win Win (ninth place) and Bodexpress (13th) are the other two horses in the Preakness field that competed in the Derby.

Although War of Will didn't get a favorable draw for the Preakness, starting in the No. 1 post, it's familiar with the position as that's where it also started the Kentucky Derby.

"We definitely know it's not as bad as the Derby," said Mark Casse, War of Will's trainer, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "One thing about it: the 1 hole can be extremely good or it can be extremely bad. In the Derby it was extremely bad, so I'm thinking we're going to get extremely good this time."

Last year, the Preakness was ran in wet, muddy conditions, much like this year's Kentucky Derby. However, the forecasts for Baltimore on Saturday are predicting warm, dry conditions, so weather shouldn't be a factor for this race.