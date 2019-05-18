Preakness 2019: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

One of the most prestigious events in American racing, the buildup to the Preakness is often dominated by talk of whether the Kentucky Derby winner can prevail to set up a bid for the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes in June.

However, in 2019, there will be no Triple Crown, as Derby winner Country House is not running in the Preakness due to illness. Trainer Bill Mott confirmed, via CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, that his charge was "coughing" and would need to undergo tests.

It is more than two decades since the Derby winner did not run in the Preakness, but a thrilling race is still in the offing given the quality of the field.

Date: Saturday, May 18

Race Time: 6:48 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Post Position and Odds

1. War of Will (4-1)

2. Bourbon War (12-1)

3. Warrior's Charge (12-1)

4. Improbable (5-2)

5. Owendale (10-1)

6. Market King (30-1)

7. Alwaysmining (8-1)

8. Signalman (30-1)

9. Bodexpress (20-1)

10. Everfast (50-1)

11. Laughing Fox (20-1)

12. Anothertwistafate (6-1)

13. Win Win Win (15-1)

Odds courtesy of the official Preakness Stakes Twitter account.

Improbable looks set to go off as the favourite for this year's Preakness, and for good reason.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt was well-backed ahead of the Kentucky Derby and ended up finishing fourth—after Maximum Security's disqualification—behind Country House, Code of Honor and Tacitus, none of whom are running at Pimlico:

Baffert has a phenomenal record in the Preakness. He has won it twice in the last four years, with his two Triple Crown horses Justify and American Pharoah, and a record seven times overall.

Meanwhile, two-time winning jockey Mike Smith will be aboard Improbable, a potentially potent combination that makes them the ones to beat on Saturday.

There are plenty in the field capable of beating the favourite, though, most notably War of Will, who was heavily involved in the controversy at Churchill Downs. He was impeded by Maximum Security's illegal move, potentially one of the reasons why he ended up seventh.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A Mark Casse runner, War of Will has three career wins to his name and should be a strong contender in the Preakness.

Per Stephen Whyno of NBC Bay Area, jockey Tyler Gaffalione believes in War of Will's ability: "He can do anything—he's like Superman. He just amazes me more and more every time I get on him."

War of Will could have an advantage starting on the inside, but he could also find himself in trouble if he does not break smartly.

As shown in the Kentucky Derby, the unpredictable nature of racing means all 13 horses in the Preakness field have a chance of winning.

Improbable and War of Will, though, look best equipped for victory and could be going head-to-head down the stretch come Saturday.