2019 NBA Combine: Prospects Who Hurt and Helped Themselves Most

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA draft projection: Nos. 15-30

The NBA invited 19-year-old Croatian Luka Samanic to the combine after he averaged 17.0 points at the U18 European Championships over the summer and had an efficient year with Olimpija in the Adriatic and Slovenian Leagues.

He was impressive enough Thursday to skip Friday, just as Kyle Kuzma did in 2017 and Kevin Huerter in 2018 before both went in the first round.

The 6'11" forward, who was stroking threes during shooting drills, was the opening scrimmage's best player. His versatility popped at both ends. He flashed ball-handling skills for shot creation. He burned his man in the post with a baseline spin into a layup. We saw tough drives and finishes, plus a three-point make. And he did an admirable job sliding his feet on defense and competing with toughness.

His game even matches what NBA teams look for in 2019—a big who can stretch the floor, attack closeouts and switch defensively.

Arguably the week's biggest winner, Samanic now looks poised to steal a first-round spot from an NCAA player.