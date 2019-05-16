Michael Avenatti Will Cooperate with Oregon's Investigation of Bol Bol Payments

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

SANTA ANA, CA - APRIL 01: Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti arrives for his first hearing in Santa Ana federal court on bank and wire fraud charges on April 1, 2019 in Santa Ana, California. The celebrity lawyer is accused of misappropriating funds due to a client and is also charged by New York federal prosecutors of attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike. Avenatti gained international attention for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
David McNew/Getty Images

Attorney Michael Avenatti intends to cooperate with investigators looking into allegations Oregon made financial payments to Bol Bol. 

Per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Avenatti explained the University of Oregon's general counsel contacted him as it begins an investigation into the situation. 

"I will full cooperate with UNLV, Duke, Arizona, Oregon, the NCAA...as it relates to Nike's bribery scandal and attempt to illegally control college basketball," Avenatti told Wetzel. "So far, only UNLV has contacted me, which is telling. What is Duke and the others afraid of? The truth?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

