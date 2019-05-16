Rachael Ostovich's Husband Sentenced to 4 Years Probation for Domestic Violence

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

MMA fighter Rachael Ostovich's husband Arnold Berdon was sentenced to four years probation after pleading no-contest to assaulting his wife in November, according to Mark La Monica of Newsday.

Police initially arrested Berdon on suspicion of attempted murder for the Nov. 18 assault, per Hawaii News Now, but the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's office downgraded the charges to second-degree assault.

Per Lynn Kawano of Hawaii News Now, Ostovich suffered a broken eye socket and multiple bruises. In a nine-minute recording of the assault, Berdon can be heard telling Ostovich, "I'm going to murder you. I'm going to f--king murder you."

Kewano also relayed Ostovich's comments in her petition for a temporary restraining order. "[Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs," Ostovich said. The MMA fighter also revealed that she vomited and coughed up blood.

Kawano spoke with Nanci Kreidman of the Domestic Violence Action Center, who was disappointed with the initial charge downgrade.

"There are threats to kill, at what point does the system take his threats and his violence seriously, recognize them for the grave violent acts that they are and try to hold accountable the people that are committing these crimes?" Kreidman said.

Per TMZ Sports, Ostovich has filed for divorce from Berdon, who is also an MMA fighter. She returned to the Octagon on Jan. 19 against Paige VanZant.