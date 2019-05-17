Preakness 2019: Entries, Contenders, Odds and Lineup Analysis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The second leg of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday, with the 2019 Preakness Stakes illuminated in the spotlight at the Pimlico Race Course.

However, with Kentucky Derby winner Country House out of the race with a virus, all eyes will be on the Bob Baffert-trained Improbable.

The colt was tipped at the Derby, grabbing the position of pre-race favourite, and Improbable is expected to hold the top of the bookmaker's list at the Preakness.

Date: Saturday, May 18.

Start: 6:48 p.m. (ET), 11:48 p.m. (BST)

Where: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland.

Entries And Latest Odds (According To Oddschecker)

Improbable 9-4

War of Will 7-2

Alwaysmining 8-1

Bourbon War 9-1

Anothertwistafate 11-1

Win Win Win, 14-1

Owendale 14-1

Warriors's Charge 16-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Signalman 25-1

Laughing Fox 28-1

Market King 50-1

Everfast 100-1

Preview

Rob Carr/Getty Images

As the contenders outside of the two favourites start to drift in price, Improbable and War of Will are expected to make this a two-horse race as their odds shorten.

There is very little to choose between the rest of field, and this is reflected in the shaping of the market ahead of race day.

Bourbon War and Owendale have both slightly drifted in price, and punters will be speculating who is a good each-way bet for the famous race.

Improbable's form is not irresistible but he is the one runner who could dominate the shape of the race with a lack of sprinting competition present.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Maximum Security would have provided a genuine pace threat if present, and despite his disqualification in the Derby, he displayed a rapid nature that would have been appreciated at the 13-horse Preakness.

Alwaysmining is one of the best of the rest, and at 8-1 is solid value after six victories in a row.

A stunning win at the Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 underpinned his potential to contend at Pimlico.

Racing analyst Gabby Gaudet said the Maryland horse was her tip for the victory, per TVG:

Alwaysmining has the versatility to cause Improbable and War of Will trouble on the home straight if the race develops into a chess match early on.

A gate draw of No. 7 could prove to be very helpful if Alwaysmining stays out of trouble and well positioned.

Improbable did not get to grips with the task at hand in the Derby. Maximum Security put the accelerator down before illegally impeding War of Will, and Improbable lagged behind.

Alwaysmining could use his natural speed to upset the odds, producing a popular local winner.