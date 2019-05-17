Preakness 2019 Post Positions: Latest Odds, Historical Stats for Each Slot

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After perhaps the most controversial Kentucky Derby in horse-racing history, the attention now shifts to the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico in Maryland.



Neither Maximum Security, the horse who was disqualified at the Kentucky Derby, nor Country House, the controversial winner, will race at the Preakness, thus eliminating any possibility of a Triple Crown or further fuel any Triple Crown controversy.

Despite all that, there is still some intrigue at the 144th edition of the Preakness Stakes.

Trainer Bob Baffert is seeking his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory as he sends Improbable back out to the track after a fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs.

In fact, three other horses from the Kentucky Derby — War of will (seventh), Win Win Win (ninth), Bodexpress (13th) — will also race at Pimlico.

Post Position and Odds (via Daily Racing Forum)

1. War of Will 4-1

2. Bourbon War 12-1

3. Warriors Charge 12-1

4. Improbable 5-2

5. Owendale 10-1

6. Market King 30-1

7. Alwaysmining 8-1

8. Signalman 30-1

9. Bodexpress 20-1

10. Everfast 50-1

11. Laughing Fox 20-1

12. Anothertwistafate 6-1

13. Win Win Win 15-1

Historical Stats for Each Slot

No. 1

American Pharoah won out of the inside rail in 2015, but historically this is one of, perhaps the worst position to be given at the Preakness. Prior to the Baffert horse that went on to win the Triple Crown, a horse in the No. 1 slot had not won since Tabasco Cat in 1994. Before that, it was Belly Ache in 1960. Despite the lack of history on his side, War of Will still has the second-best odds in the race out of this position at 4-1.

No. 2

The second post position has been much kinder than the first, producing 12 winners in the history of the Preakness, including the 2017 champion Cloud Computing, who entered at 13-1 odds in a race that has mostly gone chalk in recent years. However, most of those winners came long ago. Prior to Cloud Computing the last horse to win out of the No. 2 slot was Snow Chief in 1986.

No. 3

The third slot has also produced 12 winners, with the most recent being California Chrome in 2014. Prior to California Chrome was Prairie Bayou in 1993, which capped a run of five Preakness winners between 1980-93 coming from the third slot before the drought began.

No. 4

The No. 4 spot has been one of the more successful slots with 13 champions. Curlin was the most recent in 2007 while Red Bullet won it in 2000 but they have been the only two winners from the fourth slot since 1992, which was the last time any post position produced back-to-back winners. This year the Preakness favorite, Improbable, will start at the fourth slot at 5-2 odds and could become its 14th winner.

No. 5

The fifth slot has been kind in recent history, the only position to produce multiple winners this decade. Exaggerator was the most recent winner in 2016 while Shackleford won the race in 2011 out of the five-spot. Owenadale hopes to capture some of that magic at 10-1 odds.

No. 6

As we start to move toward the middle of the starting poles we begin to see more positions with lots of success. The No. 6 slot has produced 16 winners, including four since 1996 with the most recent being Oxbow in 2013. Triple Crown winners Omaha and Affirmed won the Preakness out of this slot, too.

No. 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Justify was the winner out of this spot last year en route to winning the Triple Crown. Seven horses have won out of this slot sine 1989, which is good news to hear for Alwaysmining, who is projected at 8-1 odds.

No. 8

Although we begin to start moving to the outside positions, there has been some success at No. 8, which has produced 10 Preakess winners. Bernardini won the Preakness out of this slot in 2006, which was four years after War Emblem had done it. Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew also won out of the eighth slot.

No. 9

Only four horses have won out of the ninth slot but two of them have come in the last 20 years. I'll Have Another was victorious in 2012 while Funny Cide won the Preakness from the ninth slot in 2003.

No. 10

Everfast already needs a lot of luck on his side as the longshot at 50-1 odds, but his post position is not necessarily the best, either. The Preakness has only produced two winners out of the 10th slot — although, like last year, there are not always 10 horses in the race — with the last winner being Real Quiet in 1998.

No. 11

Another difficult position that has only produced two winners in the history of the Preakness. The last to do it was Point Given in 2001, which was the first winner out the the 11th position since Display in 1926. That's not great news for Laughing Fox at 20-1 odds.

No. 12

Anothertwistafate has decent odds at 6-1 but the No. 12 position has only produced three Preakness winners. The most recent was in 2005, though, which belonged to Afleet Alex. Before Afleet Alex it was Pleasant Colony in 1981 and Kalitan in 1917.

No. 13

The final spot in the Preakness this year belongs to Win Win Win at 15-1 odds. There has only been one horse to win out of this spot and it came fairly recently, too. Rachel Alexandra won from the outside position in 2009 when the filly held off Kentucky Derby winner Mine That Bird by by a length and became the first filly since 1924 to win the Preakness.