Drake Music Banned from Milwaukee Radio Station During Bucks vs. Raptors Series

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 07: Singer Drake cheers in the second half during Game Five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Some things are even bigger than playing God’s Plan on the radio.

Milwaukee radio station 103.7 Kiss FM announced it would not play any Drake songs during the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors:

Drake is a Toronto native and Raptors fan who is often seen courtside at the team's games. AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today noted 105.7 The Fan FM in Milwaukee elected to join 103.7 Kiss FM in the movement.

It worked for Game 1, as the Bucks took a 1-0 lead with a 108-100 victory over the Raptors. Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, while Brook Lopez added 29 points and 11 boards in a clutch performance.

No word on whether the Bucks players decided not to say "started from the bottom, now we're here" if they make the NBA Finals.

Related

    Klay: KD 'Dying' to Return for Warriors vs. Blazers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay: KD 'Dying' to Return for Warriors vs. Blazers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks Show How Hard It Is to Beat Them

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Bucks Show How Hard It Is to Beat Them

    Kevin Arnovitz
    via ESPN.com

    Brook Lopez Is a Perfect Fit Next to Giannis in Title Chase

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brook Lopez Is a Perfect Fit Next to Giannis in Title Chase

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach Bud Hopeful Bucks Can Play Better

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Coach Bud Hopeful Bucks Can Play Better

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report