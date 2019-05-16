Drake Music Banned from Milwaukee Radio Station During Bucks vs. Raptors Series

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Some things are even bigger than playing God’s Plan on the radio.

Milwaukee radio station 103.7 Kiss FM announced it would not play any Drake songs during the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors:

Drake is a Toronto native and Raptors fan who is often seen courtside at the team's games. AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today noted 105.7 The Fan FM in Milwaukee elected to join 103.7 Kiss FM in the movement.

It worked for Game 1, as the Bucks took a 1-0 lead with a 108-100 victory over the Raptors. Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, while Brook Lopez added 29 points and 11 boards in a clutch performance.

No word on whether the Bucks players decided not to say "started from the bottom, now we're here" if they make the NBA Finals.