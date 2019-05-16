Preakness Odds 2019: Race Lines and Post Positions for Pimlico

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2019 Preakness Stakes could be difficult to read from a betting perspective.

Only four horses in the 13-strong field raced two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby. Improbable, who was fourth at Churchill Downs, is the highest-placed horse from the Run for the Roses entered into Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course.

The familiar names, such as Improbable, War of Will and Win Win Win, will get plenty of betting action, but there are a few other competitors worth keeping an eye on in the buildup to the Preakness.

Anothertwistafate and Alwaysmining are both less than 10-1 for their debuts in a Triple Crown event, while Owendale could be an intriguing option at 10-1.

Preakness Stakes Odds and Post Positions

Improbable was established as the Preakness favorite Wednesday at 5-2.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt is worth the wager because the odds will still hand you a relatively decent payout.

If Improbable's odds drop between now and post time, the interest in betting on him could sway in an attempt for bettors to find better value on another entrant.

War of Will is the second-favorite on the odds chart at 4-1, but it could be hard to trust his performance after he took seventh at Churchill Downs and ninth at the Louisiana Derby.

Will Newton/Associated Press

But he deserves attention because he qualified for the Kentucky Derby and now enters a Preakness field full of horses who were not able to make the 20-horse field at Churchill Downs.

Win Win Win and Bodexpress are the other two Derby horses running in the Preakness, and both will be viewed as long shots to win Saturday.

After taking ninth in the Run for the Roses, Win Win Win has 15-1 odds to win from the post position furthest on the outside.

He has not won since January, but he could be a horse to watch in trifecta bets since he took second at the Blue Grass Stakes and third at the Tampa Bay Derby.

Bodexpress was thrown into the Kentucky Derby field when Omaha Beach scratched from the race. He ended up in 13th place and has some of the longest odds at 20-1.

As we saw at the Kentucky Derby with Country House on May 4, a long shot could make a surprising run at the top places, but we do not see that happening Saturday.

One of the reasons why the favorites should control the race is the fresh legs and recent form of the non-Derby horses entered into the Preakness.

Alwaysmining, who has the fourth-best odds at 8-1, comes into Pimlico with six straight wins, including one as recently as April 20.

Anothertwistafate has three first-placed finishes and a pair of second-placed marks in his past five races, while Owendale is coming off a win at April 13's Lexington Stakes.

The recent results of the top three Triple Crown debutants suggest they will contend for the win Saturday, but keep in mind the Preakness is a step up in competition from the races they have been running.

Improbable and the other Kentucky Derby horses have run against the best all year, and that could set them apart from the other contenders at Pimlico.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Horse Racing Nation.

