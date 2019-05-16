Preakness 2019: Post Time, TV Schedule and Race Live Stream

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After a dramatic and controversy-filled Kentucky Derby, we are now approaching the second leg of the Triple Crown: the 145th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Country House—the winner of the Run for the Roses—will not take part in the Preakness, which means there will be no Triple Crown contender this year. The horse that crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs, Maximum Security, will also not be running, leaving the race wide open.

The Preakness is a very different race than the other two legs of the Triple Crown, with tighter turns that call for strategy over strength.

Here's what you need to know to be able to keep up with the race at Pimlico on Saturday.

Preakness Schedule

Date: Saturday, May 18

Race Time: 6:48 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET)

TV: NBC (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Post Position and Odds

1. War of Will (4-1)

2. Bourbon War (12-1)

3. Warrior's Charge (12-1)

4. Improbable (5-2)

5. Owendale (10-1)

6. Market King (30-1)

7. Alwaysmining (8-1)

8. Signalman (30-1)

9. Bodexpress (20-1)

10. Everfast (50-1)

11. Laughing Fox (20-1)

12. Anothertwistafate (6-1)

13. Win Win Win (15-1)

Odds courtesy of official Preakness Stakes.

Improbable has taken the lead as the favorite to win the 2019 Preakness, with 5-2 odds, after drawing post position four.

Even before the draw, the colt was heavily favored, as he finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby after being listed as a top horse in the weeks leading up to the race at Churchill Downs.

With the three horses that finished ahead of Improbable sitting out the Preakness, the Bob Baffert-trained mount is likely to cross the finish line before anyone else.

Not only is Pimlico the shortest track in the Triple Crown with 1 3/16 miles of track, but a dry forecast as opposed to the rainy, muddy one that lowered Improbable's chances to win at the Derby bode well for the horse this time around.

Baffert will be looking to capture his eighth Preakness title with his only horse in the race.

Typically, a post position in the middle has been the most successful, with 20 percent of horses winning from post seven in a 30-year span. Alwaysmining sits at post seven this year with 8-1 odds of taking the title, and he is no stranger to the area as a Maryland-bred horse.

The gelding also has found success in shorter races, as he's three-for-three with scores in the one-mile Miracle Wood Stakes Feb. 16, the 1 1/16-mile Private Terms Stakes March 16, and the nine-furlong Tesio, according to The Blood-Horse. He has also won his last six races in a row.

The other two horses with the best odds at Pimlico are War of Will at 4-1 and Anothertwistafate at 6-1.

War of Will was swept up in the controversy at Churchill Downs when he became entangled with Maximum Security down the stretch—a move that got Maximum Security disqualified and gave the win to Country House.

"Right now, all systems are go," trainer Mark Casse said about his horse after he galloped at Pimlico on Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore Sun. "Unless something changes in the next few days, I think we're going to be extremely tough."

Anothertwistafate may have an advantage in the outer post with the tight turns that Pimlico has to offer, which could help him pull off an upset.

As we saw in the Kentucky Derby, though, it's any horse's race and you never know what will happen.