UFC Fight Night 152 Staff Picks: Predictions for Dos Anos vs. Lee

The UFC is headed upstate on Saturday for Fight Night 152 in Rochester, New York.

Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee headline the card, with the former looking to get a victory in his first fight in 2019. The Brazilian could have be forgiven for having dreams of grandeur after winning three fights in 2017, but the following year wasn't kind to him and brought two tough losses. He'll look to get back to winning ways again Lee, who is eight years his junior.

The co-main event could bring some surprises, as Derrick Krantz is taking the fight against Vicente Luque on just a few days' notice after Neil Magny was forced out of the event due to a failed drug test.

Further down the card, Megan Anderson will look to make it two in a row after losing to Holly Holm a little less than a year ago, and Antonio Carlos Junior, who boasts the excellent nickname "Shoe Face," is aiming to continue his winning ways.

Read on to see who B/R's expert panel of Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden are picking in each fight on the main card.