Preakness 2019 Post Positions: Predictions for Each Horse in the Lineup

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The second jewel of the Triple Crown may not mean as much to casual fans of the sport of kings this year, because Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not be in the race.

That means there will be no sweep of the Triple Crown, as there was last year when Justify won all three races.

However, 13 horses have entered the 2019 Preakness, and that's a much larger field than the 1 3/16-mile race has had in years, and this appears to be a competitive and wide-open race.

Improbable has drawn the No. 4 post, and he is the 5-2 favorite, per PreaknessStakes.com.

Here's how the 13-horse field will line up.

Improbable is trained by Bob Baffert, and he gets an upgrade in the saddle as Mike Smith gets the ride.

The colt was the Kentucky Derby favorite when he left the gate at Churchill Downs, and he produced a mild rally down the stretch but not enough to win the race. And questions about his ability to go the distance remain.

Still, with Smith guiding him, Improbable should be in a position to show what he can do during the most critical phase of the race.

War of Will was impacted by Maximum Security's abrupt left-to-right movement with a quarter mile left in the Derby, and he was also forced to run much of the race from an outside position. That is unlikely to happen in Baltimore, and he has an excellent chance to either hit the board or come up with the victory.

Tyler Gaffalione was praised for his ability to avoid an accident in the Kentucky Derby. At just 24 years old, he is a sharp jockey who can get the most out of his ride.

Alwaysmining is a Maryland-bred colt who comes into the Preakness having won six races in a row. He has increased his distances in each of those, which should put him in an excellent position here. While five of his victories have come in stakes races, he has never been in against graded stakes runners.

There is little doubt about the talent Alwaysmining brings to the race track, but he has to show he has the class to stay with these elite horses. Daniel Centeno gets the ride, and the 37-year-old will be making his first ride in the Preakness.

Bourbon War finished fourth in the Florida Derby as he just was not able to make up the ground down the stretch. The pace in that race was not fast enough for him, but that is not going to be the case in the Preakness.

This appears to be a race that has plenty of speed, and if there is any kind of duel with those on the front end, Bourbon War should be in a position to be moving fastest of all down the stretch.

Bourbon War will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., and he has an Eclipse Award to his credit. The 26-year-old rode Lone Sailor in last year's Preakness and finished fifth.

Predictions

1. Improbable: The combination of Baffert and Smith should be enough to grant him victory.

2. Bourbon War: Big run down the stretch gets second place.

3. Alwaysmining: Impressive run against elite company.

4. War of Will: Decent showing but not enough down the stretch to threaten the leaders.

5. Warrior's Charge: One of the horses that can get out of the gate quickly. Unlikely to be able to sustain speed.

6. Owendale: Come-from-behind runner will benefit from the speed, but a win does not seem likely considering he has just one stakes victory.

7. Anothertwistafate: A versatile horse who can stalk the leaders or set the pace. He has the ability to get to the top after a speed duel, but can he stay there?

8. Laughing Fox: Trained by the red-hot Steve Asmussen barn, he is hoping for a massive speed duel so he can charge down the stretch.

9. Signalman: If he can stay patient, Signalman should have plenty of run at the end of the race and find a way to scare the top horses.

10. Bodexpress: Still a maiden but has raced in Grade 1 company. Not happening here, though.

11. Everfast: Only in the race because trainer Dale Romans is not afraid to bring a long shot to the post.

12. Win Win Win: Did very little in the Kentucky Derby, yet he is getting another shot here.

13. Market King: Trained by D. Wayne Lukas but has not shown enough to be considered in this race.