B/R's Top 50 MLB Prospects at 2019 Season's Quarter Mark

5. RHP Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers (AA)

The No. 1 overall pick last June began his first full pro season by posting a 0.35 ERA with only seven hits and one walk allowed in 26 innings over his first four starts at High-A. That earned him an early promotion, and he tossed a no-hitter in his first Double-A start. He's looked slightly more human since but still has a 1.24 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and .130 BAA in 50.2 innings between High-A and Double-A this season. A 2020 debut has almost become a foregone conclusion.

4. SS Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (A)

Who will take over as baseball's No. 1 prospect once the trio of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eloy Jimenez exhaust their prospect status? It may well be Franco, who is only a few months removed from his 18th birthday and is already playing at Single-A. Across 33 games, he's hit .305/.396/.525 with 15 extra-base hits. With a 70-grade hit tool and above-average skills across the board, he has a chance to be the best homegrown talent in Rays history.

3. OF Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox (MLB)

With 70-grade power and the hit tool to be far more than just an all-or-nothing slugger, Jimenez is the centerpiece of the White Sox's rebuilding efforts. After demolishing upper minors pitching last season, he signed a six-year, $43 million extension during spring training and broke camp on the MLB roster. He hit .241/.294/.380 with three home runs in 21 games before missing time with an ankle sprain and is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A.

2. SS Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (MLB)

The Padres made the surprise decision to include Tatis on their Opening Day roster, and he looked like a star both offensively (.910 OPS, 5 2B, 6 HR) and defensively (3 DRS) in his first 27 games before a hamstring injury landed him on the injured list. He could return to action sometime next week and get back to building his case for NL Rookie of the Year honors.

1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (MLB)

No, a 6-for-41 start in the majors did not drop Guerrero from the No. 1 prospect spot. Not even close. He's gone 6-for-13 in his last four games, including a two-homer performance Tuesday, and he's just getting started. You don't hit .381/.437/.636 as a 19-year-old like he did across four levels last year by accident. He's a superstar in the making and a generational talent.

