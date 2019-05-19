Brock Lesnar Shockingly Wins 2019 WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Brock Lesnar came out of nowhere to win the 2019 men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday.

By virtue of his win, The Beast Incarnate can cash in the contract for a world-title match at any time of his choosing.

Sunday's bout had a mix of competitors both with and without Money in the Bank ladder match experience, and it featured some former winners as well.

Drew McIntyre had been viewed as a favorite to take the briefcase ahead of Ali, Andrade, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Baron Corbin.

However, the late withdrawal of Sami Zayn—seemingly caused in a revenge attack by Braun Strowman—allowed Lesnar to make his late appearance and snatch the victory.

The match itself was a tumultuous ride for the competitors, and one of the most memorable moments of was a wild spot featuring Balor and Andrade:

Overall it was a rough night for the Irishman:

It was initially announced that Strowman, Corbin, McIntyre and Ricochet would be competing in the match from Raw, but The Monster Among Men lost his spot during Monday's episode of Raw when he was beaten in a Falls Count Anywhere match by Zayn.

Zayn was aided by McIntyre and Corbin, who worked with The Underdog from the Underground in an effort to eliminate arguably the biggest threat in the match in the form of Strowman.

With the defending briefcase winner out of the equation, Corbin was the only Raw representative in the match to have won Money in the Bank previously. That victory didn't work out well for him, though, as he unsuccessfully attempted to cash in on Jinder Mahal.

McIntyre and Zayn both competed in Money in the Bank previously, while Ricochet made his debut in the match and turned plenty of heads in the process.

Ricochet is perhaps the most physically gifted Superstar in all of WWE, and the bout was perfectly tailored to his high-flying skill set.

In terms of SmackDown participants, Orton is a former Money in the Bank winner and Balor has competed in the match before. Meanwhile, Andrade and Ali took part in an MITB ladder match for the first time.

Orton is an established star who didn't necessarily need another MITB victory, but he was a realistic candidate to win given his strong heel work. An argument could also be made against Balor winning since he is the intercontinental champion and already has that distinction to boost his credibility.

Andrade and Ali are two of WWE's most talented young stars, and either would have benefited significantly from being crowned Mr. Money in the Bank.

Indeed, Ali seemed destined to claim the briefcase as he climbed the ladder after seeing off a challenge from Corbin, but Lesnar appeared from nowhere and tipped the former 205 Live star off.

Instead, The Beast will now be the one on Raw with the briefcase by his side, waiting for the right moment to get revenge on universal champion Seth Rollins.

