Bayley Wins 2019 WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bayley won the 2019 WWE women's Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday to earn a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship at any time of her choosing.

The former Raw women's champion outlasted Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella and Nikki Cross in a star-studded bout that should have a massive impact on the women's title scene in the coming weeks and months.

The ladder match had a unique mix of Superstars, with some having already reached the top of the mountain in WWE and others hoping to make the most of a huge opportunity.

On the Raw side, two of the four participants were former women's champions, while Brooke and Cross were competing in arguably the biggest match of their careers.

After winning the MITB ladder match last year and successfully cashing in on Nia Jax the same night, Alexa Bliss was originally scheduled to be in Sunday's bout, but she was pulled just days before because she was not medically cleared.

The Goddess was replaced by Cross, who filled in for her and won a Fatal 4-Way match against Naomi, Natalya and Brooke on the go-home episode of Raw.

Both Nattie and Naomi have enjoyed fleeting moments of success over the past year, but they entered the ladder match with an eye toward putting themselves back on the map. They are both former SmackDown women's champions, and a Money in the Bank win would have been huge in terms of helping them make their mark on the red brand.

Regarding the SmackDown participants, both Bayley and Carmella have held gold on the main roster. The Huggable One is a former Raw women's and women's tag team champion, while The Princess of Staten Island enjoyed a strong SmackDown women's title run last year.

Carmella's title win came courtesy of winning the first-ever women's MITB ladder match, and she looked to repeat that accomplishment Sunday.

Like Brooke and Cross, both Moon and Rose headed into the pay-per-view in hopes of kick-starting a push to the top of the women's division.

The War Goddess recently returned from an elbow injury, while Rose has been around championship gold on multiple occasions only to fall short.

Every woman in Sunday's match could have benefited significantly from a win, but only one could earn the title of Ms. Money in the Bank.

Bayley managed to secure the briefcase, and she is now in line for a major push after a lengthy spell as something of an afterthought.

Even though she is a former Raw women's champion, she has not lived up to her potential on the main roster and is still trying to recapture the magic she had in NXT.

Bayley has mixed it up with the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair recently, and now that she has the MITB contract in tow, she is officially back on their level and a true threat to become champion once again.

